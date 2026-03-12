Akzo Nobel India gets regulatory approval to change name to JSW Dulux

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India, in which JSW Paints has acquired majority shares, has received approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to change its name to JSW Dulux.

The ministry has approved the name change and granted a fresh Certificate of Incorporation with new name JSW Dulux, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

"We wish to inform you that MCA has issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name (dated 11th March 2026) thereby approving the change of name of the company from "Akzo Nobel India Ltd" to "JSW Dulux Ltd" effective 11th March 2026," it said.

Following this, the Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the company stand consequently amended and altered to reflect the new name of the company as "JSW Dulux Ltd", it added.

On December 10, 2025, JSW Paints, part of the $23 billion JSW Group, acquired 60.76 per cent shareholding in Akzo Nobel pursuant to the share purchase agreement between JSW Paints, Imperial Chemicals Industries Limited and Akzo Nobel Coatings International BV.

Pursuant to that, JSW Paints has become the promoter and holding company of Akzo Nobel.

The board of Akzo Nobel India at its meeting on January 28, 2026, approved the proposal for changing the company's name to JSW Dulux Ltd, subject to regulatory approvals.