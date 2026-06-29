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Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA nod for generic acne treatment gel

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dapsone gel, 5 per cent

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Dapsone gel is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris (Photo: Company website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for the generic version of Dapsone gel indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) of Dapsone gel, 5 per cent, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Aczone Gel, 5 per cent of Almirall, LLC, it added.

Dapsone gel is indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris, the company said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Alembic Pharmaceuticals USFDA Pharma sector

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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