Alkem Labs to increase investment to ₹1,036 crore for new unit in Ujjain

Alkem Laboratories Ltd on Thursday announced almost doubling of investment to up to Rs 1,036 crore for its proposed greenfield formulations manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The board of the directors of the company on April 2 has approved an increase in investment from up to Rs 533 crore to up to Rs 1,036 crore to be made in a phased manner for setting up of manufacturing facility in Ujjain, Alkem Laboratories Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier on March 18, the company had stated that it has received allotment letter from DMIC Vikram Udyogpuri Ltd, for allotment of 30 acres land for setting up of the greenfield formulations manufacturing facility at Ujjain and the company's board had approved an investment of up to Rs 533 crore to be made in a phased manner.