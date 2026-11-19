One of India's largest meat exporters, Mumbai-based Allana Group, expects the domestic market to account for 45-47 per cent of its total revenue over the next two to three years as it diversifies into consumer-facing foods and expands its protein businesses in India, a top executive said.

“The Group’s revenue is expected to cross ₹24,000 crore in financial year 2026-27, up from the previous range of ₹17,000-18,000 crore, representing about 35 per cent growth,” Manish Bandlish, group managing director of Allana Group, told Business Standard.

The company is unlisted.

Around 60-65 per cent of the group's annual revenue currently comes from exports, with the rest generated in India. Bandlish said the company planned to increase the contribution of its domestic food and protein businesses over the next few years.

“The meat export business is growing strongly this year and around 60-65 per cent of our annual revenues come from exports, with the balance coming from the domestic market. But we have significant plans for boosting the Indian food and protein businesses and this share could increase further,” he said.

Alongside expanding its Indian businesses, Allana is setting up five distribution houses globally as part of a strategy to strengthen its international distribution network.

“We already have one in Malaysia and another in Uzbekistan; arrangements in Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia are underway,” Bandlish said.

Depending on the market, the group has either acquired majority stakes or entered into partnerships.

“These distribution houses will act as our sole distributors in their respective countries but can distribute non-Allana products as well,” he said.

In the first phase, the distribution houses could cover around 60 per cent of Allana's business outside India.

“Malaysia’s distribution house is fully owned by us, and that model has worked: we have gained market share and improved profitability. Meat exports can be a commodity business, but distributing other products helps improve the overall business. We expect this model to be streamlined over the next year,” Bandlish said.

Allana is also expanding its presence in India's protein market.

“By protein, I mean chicken, mutton, fish and other meat products — not milk or yoghurt,” Bandlish said.

Through Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), Allana has acquired a company called Quality in Belgaum, Karnataka. A second plant is being set up in Kishanganj, Bihar, and is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of FY27.

The group's non-meat businesses are housed under Allana Consumer Products Limited, which brings together consumer-facing brands and categories including pet food, coffee, bakery products, and fruits and vegetables.

Allana sees significant headroom in India's packaged pet food market, where penetration remains low.

“Packaged pet food penetration is still low in the country, perhaps around 10-15 per cent. But companies invest based on the category's future potential, not just its current size,” Bandlish said.

“We see adoption increasing, and the category is growing around 15-20 per cent annually in volume. Over the next five years, we see a significant opportunity in pet food.”

Allana is also planning to launch a brand called Home Fresh in India, comprising potato-based products and other frozen foods such as green peas and mixed vegetables.

“We are actively considering investment in French fries. We already have a potato business and are currently considering an acquisition. If that goes through, we will formally enter the category,” Bandlish said.