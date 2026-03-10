Allana Group plans to ship 40,000 tonnes of food products to West Asia

As India’s food exports emerge as a key supply lifeline for West Asia amid shipping disruptions, Mumbai-based Allana Group, which is one of the major food product exporters from India, has prepared a war chest of 40,000 tonnes of food products that can be dispatched to West Asian markets at short notice.

Allana Group operates in over 70 countries across the globe, with West Asia being one of its major markets, it said in a statement.

Earlier, groups like Lullu have shipped large quantities of food products from India to the West Asia to meet any shortfall, particularly during the crucial Ramzan months.

The group said that in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries around 75–90 per cent of food consumption is imported, including about 93 per cent of cereal, 56 per cent of vegetables and roughly 62 per cent of meat. Collectively, GCC nations spend close to $50 billion annually on food imports, underscoring the importance of stable supply chains.

India has increasingly emerged as a reliable supplier due to its large agricultural base.

Data show that India’s agricultural exports to West Asia have grown steadily in recent years, rising from around $6.6 billion in FY2022-23 to $7.2 billion in FY2023-24.

Rice remains the dominant export commodity. In 2024 alone, India exported rice worth $4.08 billion to West Asia. Overall rice shipments from India reached around 20.1 million tonnes valued at approximately $12.9 billion in FY2024-25. Processed food exports followed, with shipments worth $7.89 billion during the same period.

Fresh produce exports have also expanded, with fruits and vegetables together contributing around $1.82 billion in export value in FY2024-25.

Within this expanding trade ecosystem, Mumbai-based Allana Group has emerged as a major player in India’s food export network. The conglomerate operates in nearly 70 countries, with West Asia ranking among its most important markets. The company currently supplies food products worth roughly $1 billion annually to the region.

Its export portfolio spans a wide range of commodities. The group ships washed and unwashed Arabica, Robusta and monsooned coffees, exporting an estimated 24,000–30,000 tonnes annually. It also produces aseptic and frozen fruit pulps such as mango and guava, with an annual capacity of around 50,000 metric tonnes. In addition, the company exports wheat, other agricultural commodities, frozen meat and potato-based products.

These stocks include staples such as wheat, fruits, vegetables and coffee.

The company has also strengthened its logistics infrastructure across the region. It operates value-addition and distribution facilities in West Asia, supported by advanced grain storage infrastructure in the UAE with warehouse capacity estimated at around 80,000 tonnes, the statement added.