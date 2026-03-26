Allianz Jio Reinsurance begins operations after approval from Irdai

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Allianz Group on Thursday said their reinsurance joint venture, Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited, has commenced operations and is authorised to underwrite reinsurance in India with immediate effect. Allianz Jio Re received final regulatory approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on March 12, 2026.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the joint venture seeks to position itself as a long-term strategic partner in strengthening the country’s insurance ecosystem.

The launch comes at a time when India’s insurance sector is witnessing structural growth tailwinds, aligned with the government’s vision of “Insurance for All” by 2047. The venture combines JFSL’s domestic distribution reach and digital capabilities with Allianz’s global underwriting expertise and reinsurance scale.

The company will be led by Sonia Rawal as chief executive officer. Rawal brings over 17 years of experience in reinsurance and risk management across Asia-Pacific. She was previously associated with Allianz Reinsurance in Singapore, where she handled India and ASEAN markets.

Hitesh Sethia, managing director and chief executive officer of JFSL, said the launch marks the first operational milestone in the broader insurance partnership between the two entities. “We remain committed to enhancing the nation’s resilience by enabling insurers with greater risk absorption capacity and supporting the growth of the insurance ecosystem,” he said.

Chris Townsend, member of the board of management at Allianz SE, said the joint venture is well placed to deliver innovative and robust risk solutions. “By combining global technical expertise with deep local insights, Allianz Jio Re will support the development of a sustainable reinsurance franchise in India,” he noted.

Rawal said the venture aims to deliver customised solutions to insurers while contributing to the evolving insurance landscape in India. “We intend to build a trusted, long-term partnership with clients by leveraging both global and local expertise,” she added.

In July 2025, JFSL said that it entered into a binding agreement with Munich-based Allianz Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V., to form a 50:50 reinsurance joint venture. The two companies also entered into a non-binding agreement to set up equally owned joint ventures for both life and general insurance businesses in the country.

Allianz was the JV partner with Bajaj Finserv for more than 20 years and had two insurance JVs — Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General. Allianz had a 26 per cent stake in both the insurance companies. In March 2025, Bajaj Finserv announced that it would buy Allianz’s stake in both JVs for ₹24,180 crore.

Currently, India’s insurance sector has one state-owned reinsurer — General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re). Valueattics Reinsurance, backed by Prem Watsa and Kamesh Goyal, recently received the insurance regulator’s nod for a reinsurance company. Additionally, 13 foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs) set up by global reinsurance companies, including Munich Re, Swiss Re, and Lloyd’s of London, operate in India.