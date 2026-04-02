Friday, April 03, 2026 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Amar Sinha as MD-designate

Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Amar Sinha as MD-designate

ABD appoints Amar Sinha as managing director as Alok Gupta's tenure nears end, aiming to drive growth and transformation in India's premiumising spirits market

Allied Blenders & Distillers (Company logo)

ABD said Sinha’s expertise across sales, marketing, and business transformation will support the company’s next phase of expansion as competition intensifies in India’s premiumising spirits market. (Company logo)

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based spirits maker Allied Blenders & Distillers Limited (ABD), has appointed Amar Sinha as managing director (MD)- designate effective April 2, 2026.
 
The appointment comes as the nearly three-year tenure of current managing director Alok Gupta nears completion. The company said the move is aligned with its long-term strategy centred on value creation, business transformation, and sustained growth.
 
Sinha brings more than three decades of experience across the alcoholic beverages and broader consumer sectors. He has previously served as chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan, managing director at Whyte & Mackay India, and held senior leadership roles at Herbertsons under the UB Group, among others.
 
 
ABD said Sinha’s expertise across sales, marketing, and business transformation will support the company’s next phase of expansion as competition intensifies in India’s premiumising spirits market.

Also Read

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft aims to develop large cutting-edge AI models by next year

Airtel

Bharti Airtel gain subscribers; Vodafone Idea continues to trail

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

JLR Q4 sales rise 61% as production normalised after cyber attack

Punjab National Bank PNB

Large state run banks see healthy loan growth in FY26, beat deposits

The RBI has advised RBL Bank to amend its Articles of Association to reflect the new structure and seek regulatory approval for the same

RBI clears Emirates NBD's $3 billion acquisition of up to 74% in RBL Bank

 
Commenting on his appointment, Sinha said he looks forward to working with the leadership team to drive strategy and growth initiatives. He added that ABD has built a strong presence in the Indian alco-beverage industry and is well placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the sector.
 
Non-executive chairman Kishore Chhabria thanked Gupta for his leadership, noting that he played a key role in strengthening governance practices and expanding ABD’s presence in the Indian alco-beverage industry. “As we look ahead to the next phase of our journey, I am pleased to welcome Amar. With his deep industry experience, I am confident he will build on the momentum created,” Chhabria said.
 
Gupta described his tenure as a “wonderful journey”. He added that ABD is well positioned for its next phase of growth, backed by a strong brand portfolio and team capabilities.

More From This Section

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, vice-president and managing director, Emami

FMCG firm Emami to acquire remaining 73.5% stake in Axiom Ayurvedapremium

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Mahindra to raise SUV, commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from April 6

Emcure

Emcure slashes obesity drug Poviztra price by up to 55% amid competition

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

TVS Venu group to acquire PGIM'S asset management business in India

LG Electronics

LG Electronics crosses one million AC sales in Q1 2026 amid strong demand

Topics : Allied Blenders & Distillers Company News alcohol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKKR vs SRH LIVE ScoreBrent Crude PriceDividend Stocks TodayIndian Rupee TodayDonald Trump SpeechComputer Vision SyndromeH1B Visa LPG Crisis