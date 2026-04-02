Allied Blenders & Distillers appoints Amar Sinha as MD-designate

Mumbai-based spirits maker Allied Blenders & Distillers Limited (ABD), has appointed Amar Sinha as managing director (MD)- designate effective April 2, 2026.

The appointment comes as the nearly three-year tenure of current managing director Alok Gupta nears completion. The company said the move is aligned with its long-term strategy centred on value creation, business transformation, and sustained growth.

Sinha brings more than three decades of experience across the alcoholic beverages and broader consumer sectors. He has previously served as chief operating officer at Radico Khaitan, managing director at Whyte & Mackay India, and held senior leadership roles at Herbertsons under the UB Group, among others.

ABD said Sinha’s expertise across sales, marketing, and business transformation will support the company’s next phase of expansion as competition intensifies in India’s premiumising spirits market.

Commenting on his appointment, Sinha said he looks forward to working with the leadership team to drive strategy and growth initiatives. He added that ABD has built a strong presence in the Indian alco-beverage industry and is well placed to capitalise on emerging opportunities in the sector.

Non-executive chairman Kishore Chhabria thanked Gupta for his leadership, noting that he played a key role in strengthening governance practices and expanding ABD’s presence in the Indian alco-beverage industry. “As we look ahead to the next phase of our journey, I am pleased to welcome Amar. With his deep industry experience, I am confident he will build on the momentum created,” Chhabria said.

Gupta described his tenure as a “wonderful journey”. He added that ABD is well positioned for its next phase of growth, backed by a strong brand portfolio and team capabilities.