Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Alpha Wave sells entire 1.9 pc stake in Delhivery; stock falls over 2 pc

Alpha Wave sells entire 1.9 pc stake in Delhivery; stock falls over 2 pc

Following the stake sale, shares of Delhivery on Thursday fell 2.21 per cent to trade at ₹470.40 apiece on the NSE

Delhivery

Delhivery (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global alternative asset manager Alpha Wave Global has exited logistics company Delhivery by selling its entire 1.93 per cent stake for ₹665 crore through open market transactions.

Following the stake sale, shares of Delhivery on Thursday fell 2.21 per cent to trade at ₹470.40 apiece on the NSE, and the scrip also slipped 2.15 per cent at ₹470.25 per piece on the BSE.

US-based Alpha Wave Global, through its affiliate, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP, offloaded a total of 1,44,44,800 shares in two tranches, representing a 1.93 per cent stake in Delhivery, as per the bulk deal data available on the BSE and NSE.

 

The transactions executed on Wednesday in the price range of ₹460.03-460.36 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹664.74 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Alpha Wave Ventures, LP held a 1.93 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Delhivery.

Also Read

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking recommends buy on Delhivery, Ather Energy and Aurobindo Pharma.

Stocks to buy: Aurobindo Pharma, Delhivery, Ather Energy, says Ajit Mishra

Naman Vijay, co-founder and chief executive officer of ClickPost

ClickPost's AI agent Parth tackles non-delivery issues of ecommerce playerspremium

Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk recommends 2 stocks each from large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap space in their monthly picks.

RIL, BEL, Lenskart, Delhivery among Motilal Oswal's top monthly picks

acqusition, stake sale

Govt to sell up to 2% stake in IRFC through an offer for sale starting Wed

Vedanta

Vedanta stock down 7% after block deal; over 100 mn shares change hands

On Tuesday, venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners sold more than 43 lakh shares of Delhivery for ₹208 crore.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, Mirae Asset Venture Investments divested nearly a 1 per cent stake in third-party logistics firm Shadowfax Technologies for ₹120 crore through an open market transaction.

Mirae Asset Venture Investments, through its arm, Mirae Asset Late Stage Opportunities Fund, sold 56.50 lakh shares on Wednesday, amounting to a 0.97 per cent holding in Bengaluru-based Shadowfax Technologies, as per the data.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of ₹212 apiece, taking the transaction value to ₹119.78 crore.

After the latest transaction, Mirae Asset Late Stage Opportunities Fund's holding in Shadowfax dropped to 1.94 per cent from 2.91 per cent.

The scrip of Shadowfax Technologies on Thursday slipped nearly 2 per cent to trade at ₹224.75 on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani's lawyers ask US court to formally end bribery case after DOJ retreat

Vedanta

Vedanta forays into real estate sector to unlock value from surplus land

Akio Fujita Chairman & MD, Panasonic Energy India Company

Panasonic's battery manufacturing unit fears shutdown over waste rulespremium

investment, funds, funding

Deeptech startup QOSMIC raises $3.3 million in seed funding round

BHIM UPI

BHIM Payments App transaction volumes treble in less than a year

Topics : Delhivery Stake sale logistics logistics sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayRajesh export Share PriceVenezuela EarthquakeGTA 6 pre Order<span class="extra_title">Rajasthan State Open 10th, 12th results</span> Rajasthan State Open 10th, 12th ResultGautam Adani Group AGMTechnology NewsPersonal Finance