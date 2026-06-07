AlphaGrep enters MF space, eyes ₹25,000-30,000 crore AUM in 3-5 years

AlphaGrep Investment Management is set to enter the mutual fund industry with the launch of its first scheme next month and is targeting assets under management (AUM) of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore over the next three to five years, a top company official said.

The move comes after the company received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence mutual fund operations.

The company's maiden new fund offer (NFO) -- a multi-asset allocation fund -- will open for subscription on July 6 and close on July 20. The scheme will invest in equity and equity-related instruments, debt and money market instruments, as well as gold, silver and other permitted commodity exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"We are targeting an AUM of Rs 25,000-30,000 crore in the next three to five years," AlphaGrep Investment Management Chief Executive Officer Bhautik Ambani told PTI.

He said the asset management company will focus on quantitative equity and hybrid strategies driven by advanced mathematical models, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Following the launch of the multi-asset allocation fund, the company plans to introduce an open-ended dynamic equity scheme that will invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

"We will always try to launch products with a differentiation to offer investors," Ambani said.

Founded by Mohit Mutreja and Prashant Mittal in 2010, AlphaGrep is a global quantitative trading and investment firm. It has a headcount of more than 500 people and offices in around eight countries. Its mutual fund business is under AlphaGrep Investment Management.

AlphaGrep Investment Management currently manages more than Rs 2,000 crore in assets across its specialised Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and Portfolio Management Services (PMS) platforms, including operations in GIFT City, as of February 2026.

The entry comes at a time when India's mutual fund industry continues to expand rapidly. The country currently has 52 asset management companies managing assets worth more than Rs 85 lakh crore.