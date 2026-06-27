Alstom gets €107 mn loco maintenance contract renewal from Railways

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom was awarded a five-year maintenance services contract on Friday for 250 locomotives of Indian Railways, valued at €107 million. The locomotives will be maintained at the company's Nagpur depot.

This is a renewal of a previous four-year agreement between the national transporter and the French company's joint venture with Indian Railways, Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL).

The 12,000 HP Prima T8 WAG-12B locomotives are fundamental to India's green mobility goals, capable of hauling 6,000-tonne loads at speeds of up to 120 kilometres per hour.

They serve as the workhorses of the Dedicated Freight Corridors, significantly increasing freight capacity while lowering carbon emissions. Under the agreement, MELPL's scope includes the full maintenance of the 250 locomotives and the depot infrastructure.

"To ensure rapid issue resolution and maximise fleet availability, Alstom will continue to deploy its specialised Prompt Response Teams (PRTs), equipped with tools and spares, at strategic locations across the country," the company said.