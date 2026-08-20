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Home / Companies / News / Alstom in talks with Indian Railways for 200 more e-locomotives order

Alstom in talks with Indian Railways for 200 more e-locomotives order

In 2015, the Indian Railways and Alstom set up a joint venture company to manufacture 800 electric locomotives in Madhepura, Bihar.

Alstom, locomotives

Alstom, locomotives

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

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French train maker Alstom is in discussions with Indian Railways for a follow-on order of 200 locomotives for its manufacturing plant in Madhepura, Bihar, and is also utilising the facility to make other railway-related products, a senior company official has said.

Vivek Garg, Managing Director of Alstom's Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL), told PTI that the initial order of 800 electric freight locomotives will be completed by March 2028.

In 2015, the Indian Railways and Alstom set up a joint venture company to manufacture 800 electric locomotives in Madhepura, Bihar.

"We have already delivered 650 locomotives from our Madhepura facility. The land parcel has been leased to us for 35 years," Garg said.

 

He said that the piece of land will continue to be with the company till 2048-49, and its machinery and plant would be in existance.

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"Within the contract, it is written that Indian Railways can place an order for 200 more locomotives.

"According to the contract, the Indian Railways and Alstom can utilise this facility for manufacturing any product which is related to railways," Garg said.

He further added that the discussion with the Indian Railways is still going on about how to utilise the Madhepura facility in the best possible way, and no final decision has been taken.

The Ministry of Railways holds 26 per cent equity in JV company Madhepura Electric Locomotive Private Limited (MELPL). Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. It is a world leader in integrated railway systems.

According to a new independent Socio-Economic Impact Assessment study conducted in partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, the 'Make in India' e-loco project has supported a total economic output of Rs 60,000 crore nationwide during financial years 2020-26.

The report claimed that the electric locomotives manufacturing facility in Madhepura operated by MELPL has contributed 1 per cent of the state's aggregate GST in the financial year 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Company News Indian Railway

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First Published: Aug 20 2026 | 3:49 PM IST