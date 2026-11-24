Raising import duties on aluminium products and introducing mandatory quality standards for the scrap shipped in from abroad are part of the pre-Budget proposals of the apex representative organisation of the aluminium industry.

The Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has also asked the government to support setting up downstream aluminium parks.

This is required to protect the proposed investment of ₹4 trillion, it said.

Its recommendations have been submitted to the Ministries of Finance; Commerce and Industry; and Mines, as well as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The association has recommended increasing the basic Customs duty (BCD) on primary aluminium to 10 per cent and raising the duty on downstream products to 15 per cent.

For aluminium scrap, the AAI has asked for maintaining or increasing import duties, which is in line with those for primary aluminium, until mandatory quality controls are introduced.

It has proposed that imported scrap be permitted only if it contains more than 91 per cent aluminium, which ties in with the government’s “Aluminium Vision Document” and standards followed by other countries.

The industry body said the measures could help reduce the foreign-exchange outflow, strengthen the domestic scrap market, encourage responsible recycling, and promote a circular economy.

The proposals come as India’s aluminium demand is projected to increase from around 6 million tonnes in FY26 (2025-26) to 11.5 million tonnes by FY33.

According to the AAI, adding 1 million tonnes of capacity requires an investment of approximately ₹60,000 crore, making a stable and predictable policy framework important for long-term investment decisions.

“India has the resources, capabilities and demand to build a globally competitive aluminium sector. The industry’s proposed investment … will enhance capacity from 4.3 mtpa (million tonnes per annum) to 11 mtpa by financial year 2033 (FY33) with significant opportunities by doubling employment, along with growth in micro, small and medium enterprises and greater value addition across the country,” a spokesperson for the AAI said.

The association has also sought government support for setting up downstream aluminium parks in a plug-and-play model. Such parks will provide downstream manufacturers access to common infrastructure and hot metal, reducing remelting and logistics costs, according to the AAI.

The proposed parks are intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing, encourage value addition, and support employment and exports.

The AAI said India’s aluminium imports in FY26 resulted in a foreign-exchange outgo of ₹88,434 crore.

Strengthening the Customs duty structure and improving the competitiveness of domestic manufacturers would ensure that a larger share of the country’s demand is met through domestic production, it said.