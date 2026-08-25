AM Green plans ₹10,000 crore investment in bio-refineries across states

The company, founded by Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, the promoters of Greenko Group, had commissioned India's first bamboo-based bio-refinery in Assam in November 2025. The Assam refinery, a ₹4,500 crore project inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to achieve 65 per cent capacity utilisation soon.

AM Green is working on a broader template to set up bio-refineries for the production of bio-ethanol and other related products, with capacity in multiples of 250 KTPA to eventually reach 1 MTPA capacity. "Generically, each of the five units of 250 KTPA capacity will require investment of over ₹2,000 crore. These refineries will be in different geographies of India and abroad," Ramakumar, a former Director-Research & Development at Indian Oil (IOC), said.

He added that apart from Assam, AM Green will have individual refineries in UP, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh based on various feedstocks, including bamboo, rice straw or wheat straw, or dedicated crops such as Indian Napier grass.

"In the last one year we have done rigorous testing of a different second-generation feedstock from the sugar industry, though not molasses. We have conducted testing with one of the leading sugar manufacturers. This plant will come up in Uttar Pradesh," Ramakumar said, adding that for implementing the project, the company is optimistic about receiving the requisite land soon.

For locating the Andhra Pradesh bio-refinery, AM Green is considering northern districts, including Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Anakapalli, where it is scouting for land not only to house the plant but also for dedicated cultivation of energy crops to feed the refinery.

"The other geography we are scouting is Madhya Pradesh, which is also on a very high priority list for us to build a bio-refinery unit," Ramakumar said, adding that the staple feedstock for both the Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh refineries would be an energy crop.

The commissioning of the Assam bio-refinery, under Assam Bio Ethanol Private Ltd (ABEPL) and in a joint venture with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, last year provided the first commercial reference for the biofuel industry, leading to its large-scale adoption.

First-generation ethanol, which is the predominantly produced ethanol in India and is being used for 20 per cent gasoline blending, brings down gasoline's carbon footprint of 94 kg of CO2 per megajoule of energy by 50 per cent. However, second-generation ethanol, produced by ABEPL, brings down carbon intensity by 80 per cent.

The total feedstock capacity of the project is 300 KTPA, which will produce 80,000 tonnes of low-carbon-intensity ethanol, 20,000 tonnes of green furfural and around 8,000 tonnes of acetic acid. "We have taken at least 7-8 batches since last September and, barring some minor teething problems, the plant is very well commissioned and the products produced are up to the mark," Ramakumar said.