AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to retire; Amit Harlalka named successor

After more than two decades, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer (CEO) of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), will retire on June 30, the company said on Thursday. Oommen, 68, has been associated with the company since its days as Essar Steel.

In a statement, AM/NS India said that Oommen would retain links to the company as a board member, as well as taking up the position of vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Limited, representing ArcelorMittal’s interests in India.

The current chief financial officer (CFO) of AM/NS India, Amit Harlalka, will take charge as the CEO from July 1.

Aditya Mittal, chairman of AM/NS India and chief executive, ArcelorMittal, thanked Oommen for being “a great first CEO” for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. “A highly experienced steel industry executive, he knew the operations inside-out, brought stability at a time of change, and played a critical role in helping establish trust as we built the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel brand in India.”

AM/NS India started its journey in December 2019 when global steelmakers ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel formed a 60:40 joint venture to own and operate Essar Steel, which was acquired under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). Oommen, managing director of Essar Steel, was appointed CEO of AM/NS India.

“We were lucky to have him, and I am delighted that he will retain a strong connection with the company as a board member, and also vice-chairman of ArcelorMittal India Private Limited,” Mittal said in his statement.

Oommen said, “I could not have imagined that we would achieve so much in just over six years.”

AM/NS India is in the process of pursuing major growth plans. On Monday, the company laid the foundation for a greenfield steel plant in Andhra Pradesh as part of its long-term objective of growing its crude steelmaking capacity to 40 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Also, the capacity at Hazira in Gujarat is being expanded to 15 MTPA.

On Harlalka, Mittal said, “As a trusted and long-serving senior executive, most recently as CFO at AM/NS India, Amit has proved himself more than ready to step into the CEO role.”

“He has strong knowledge of the operations and has been intimately involved in the growth plans not only for steel, but also renewables. I also know that Amit highly values safety, an imperative always, and even more crucial with so much expansion and construction underway,” he added.

Harlalka said the potential of the company is enormous. “I will be focusing on ensuring we can meet all this potential, starting with our aspiration to be accident-free.”