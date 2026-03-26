AM/NS India CEO Dilip Oommen to retire; Amit Harlalka named as successor

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India on Thursday said CEO Dilip Oommen will retire on June 30, with CFO Amit Harlalka set to take charge from July 1.

The company, in a statement, said Oommen will step down after a 22-year association, including seven years as chief executive. He will, however, continue to remain involved with the group as a board member and will assume the role of Vice-Chairman at ArcelorMittal India Private Limited.

Harlalka, who currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed CEO effective July 1. He joined the company in December 2019 as Deputy Director (Finance) and rose to the role of CFO in January 2023.

A chartered accountant by training, he holds an MBA in finance from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and has previously worked across ArcelorMittal’s global operations in Mexico, Zenica, and Luxembourg.

Oommen was appointed CEO of AM/NS India, formerly Essar Steel, in December 2019 and later became a nominated executive officer in February 2022, as per the company's website. With nearly four decades of experience in the steel sector, he has been closely associated with the company’s evolution and expansion.

He joined Essar Steel in 2003 as Chief Operating Officer and went on to hold several senior leadership roles before being elevated to Managing Director and CEO in 2019. Prior to this, he also held key operational roles at Hadeed, a leading Gulf-based steel producer owned by Saudi Arabia’s SABIC.

A metallurgical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Oommen is widely regarded for his deep operational expertise and long-standing contribution to the steel industry.