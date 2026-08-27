AM/NS India secures 30-year concession for captive berth at Paradip Port

Paradip Port Authority has granted a 30-year concession to AM/NS India special purpose vehicle AMNS Paradip Logistics Pvt Ltd (APLPL) to mechanise CQ-III berth for handling dry bulk cargo on a captive basis.

APLPL on Thursday said Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has formally granted the 30-year concession that will ensure seamless cargo movement, enhance AM/NS India's operational efficiency, and reinforce the company's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The award of concession (AoC), handed over by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on August 21, is in alignment with the central government's policy to promote coastal shipping as a fuel-efficient, economical, and environment-friendly mode of transport, it said.

This arrangement will also enable APLPL to handle iron ore pellet shipments through a fully-mechanised conveyor system directly connected from AM/NS India's pellet plant complex to the berth at Paradip Port.

Coastal shipping of iron ore pellets from Paradip to Hazira by AM/NS India is an established environmentally sustainable mode of transport.

The captive use of CQ-III berth will not only support AM/NS India's long-term growth but also serve as a vital link in the company's robust and eco-friendly supply chain pipeline.

The award is a significant milestone in the journey of AM/NS India to strengthen logistics capabilities and modernise port operations, the company said.