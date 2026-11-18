ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) has invested around ₹9,000 crore in its automotive steel complex at Hazira, Gujarat, as part of its broader ₹60,000 crore expansion programme. The complex is set to be commissioned within a few weeks.

The automotive complex has been developed with an investment of around ₹9,000 crore and is among the largest capital investments in an automotive steel line in the domestic steel industry, said Ranjan Dhar, director and vice-president (sales and marketing) of AM/NS India, at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The facility will expand the domestic availability of advanced high-strength automotive steels, including grades with tensile strengths of up to 1,180 megapascals (MPa), helping automakers reduce dependence on imported specialised steel.

The expansion builds on the commissioning of the Continuous Galvanising and Annealing Line (CGAL) in 2024 and the Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) in 2025. The company is also adding a Pickling Line and Tandem Cold Mill (PLTCM) with an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes in 2026.

Dhar said the company's internal target was to eliminate the need for imports of value-added steel across segments, including automotive, construction, defence, heavy plates and steel used in construction technologies.

In the automotive segment, he said import dependence was nearly 10 per cent, and the new facilities were expected to eliminate the need to import steel grades that could be manufactured domestically. The company also wants to export finished products.

AM/NS India is also planning to commission a dedicated automotive steel service centre at Sanand, Gujarat, with an annual processing capacity of 500,000 tonnes. The facility will cater to automakers and component suppliers and complement the company's existing service centres in Pune, Chennai and the National Capital Region.

Separately, AM/NS India is targeting the start of operations at some facilities of its proposed 8.2 million-tonne steel plant at Anakapalli, Andhra Pradesh, by 2029. Land development work has begun following the project's groundbreaking earlier this year, Dhar said.

On raw material availability, Dhar called for reforms in iron ore mining and auction policies, arguing that rising bidding premiums and underperformance of some allocated mines could undermine India's competitiveness in steelmaking. He said the country needed to ensure greater efficiency in mine operations and preserve iron ore's cost competitiveness to sustain investments in the sector.

Dhar also said India could face a scrap-generation gap of around 10-12 years and remain dependent on imported scrap for some time. AM/NS India expects to source around 10 per cent of its scrap requirements domestically in industrialised regions such as Gujarat and Maharashtra.

On decarbonisation, he said carbon capture could emerge as a more viable near-term option for India than hydrogen-based steelmaking, which remains commercially challenging at current costs and technological levels.