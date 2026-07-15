Amara Raja commissions ₹500-crore battery CQP facility in Telangana

Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies on Wednesday announced the commissioning of its Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) at its Giga Corridor in Telangana. The facility marks a significant milestone in the company's roadmap towards commercial-scale lithium-ion cell manufacturing.

The CQP has been commissioned with an initial capacity of 60 megawatt-hours (MWh) and a workforce of more than 100 employees. The ₹500 crore investment in the facility forms part of the company's cumulative Phase I investment of more than ₹1,500 crore under its ₹9,500 crore Giga Corridor programme. It will manufacture lithium-ion cells that customers can test and validate ahead of commercial production. Cells from the facility are expected to be supplied to customers for validation beginning in August 2026.

The CQP bridges the gap between laboratory-scale research and development (R&D) and commercial-scale production. The facility has been designed to be highly reconfigurable, producing both cylindrical and prismatic cell formats across multiple chemistries, enabling multiple customer programmes and manufacturing processes to be validated before transfer to high-volume production.

By introducing this intermediate manufacturing step, Amara Raja aims to accelerate the industrialisation of new cell technologies, reduce execution risk as it scales up manufacturing, and provide customers with cells produced on manufacturing lines that closely mirror future commercial production. This approach is expected to smooth the learning curve ahead of the company's first 2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) commercial cell manufacturing facility, Giga 1, which is scheduled to commence production next year.

Together with the advanced research and engineering centre, ePositive Energy Labs, and the upcoming Giga 1 manufacturing facility, the CQP brings Amara Raja close to completing the first phase of its Giga Corridor investment in Telangana.

A Revanth Reddy, chief minister of Telangana, said: "The future of mobility and clean energy will be shaped by nations that build world-class manufacturing capabilities. Telangana is determined to lead this transformation by creating an ecosystem where innovation, technology, industry and talent come together. Amara Raja's Customer Qualification Plant represents a significant step in building India's battery manufacturing value chain and reinforces Telangana's position at the forefront of the country's clean energy revolution.

"We are proud that this landmark facility has been established in our state, and we remain committed to supporting investments that generate employment, foster innovation and contribute to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Jayadev Galla, co-founder and chairman of Amara Raja, said, "Today marks an important step in India's journey towards realising the vision of building a self-reliant battery ecosystem. As the world reconfigures energy supply chains around resilience, security and advanced manufacturing, India's ability to develop, validate and manufacture advanced battery technologies will shape its role in the global energy transition. Our CQP is a significant step towards creating these capabilities and laying the foundation for a trusted, world-class energy ecosystem."