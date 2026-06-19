Amazon becomes water positive in India ahead of 2027 sustainability goal

The milestone marks a step in Amazon's global water stewardship strategy. India accounts for 18 per cent of the world's population but only 4 per cent of global freshwater resources, making it one of the world's most water-stressed regions.

Amazon said it achieved the goal by reducing water use, expanding water-treatment and harvesting systems, and replenishing water in water-stressed communities. In 2025, the company returned 120 per cent of the water used across its direct operations in India. Progress is verified through regular internal and third-party audits.

"Achieving water positive in India is a significant milestone," said Abhinav Singh, vice-president, operations, Amazon India, APAC, Middle East and Türkiye. "It reflects years of our consistent work to improve water efficiency across our operations while investing in large-scale community projects, from lake restoration to watershed development. We remain committed to improving water quality and helping build more water-resilient communities across the country."

Reduce: Improving water efficiency

Amazon-operated data centres in India do not use water for cooling. Beyond data centres, water use across Amazon's other operations in India — including fulfilment centres and corporate offices — is primarily for basic human needs such as restrooms, kitchens and drinking water for employees. The company reduces water consumption through efficiency measures such as low-flow fixtures and smart water meters that monitor usage, detect leaks early and enable rapid corrective action, helping conserve water and improve operational efficiency.

Reuse: Wastewater treatment and rainwater harvesting

As of 2025, on-site sewage treatment plants at Amazon buildings recycle wastewater, providing an estimated 298 million litres annually for toilet flushing and irrigation. Amazon is also expanding wastewater-treatment capacity across its fulfilment centres to increase the reuse of treated water for applications including cleaning and cooling. In 2025, rainwater-harvesting pits across Amazon facilities collected approximately 178 million litres of water, which percolates back into groundwater, replenishing local water sources.

Replenish: Investing in water-stressed communities

The company's water-replenishment efforts focus on water-stressed regions where it operates, working with local partners to strengthen water security and support surrounding communities. Amazon has committed more than Rs 62 crore towards water stewardship initiatives across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These projects are expected to replenish more than 4 billion litres of water annually through watershed restoration, lake rejuvenation, efficient irrigation, groundwater recharge, and water-quality improvement initiatives tailored to local needs.

Key projects include a Yamuna river watershed initiative in Delhi, expected to replenish more than 400 million litres annually through groundwater-recharge infrastructure, and a water-quality improvement project in Chennai's Adyar river watershed.

Amazon's water stewardship strategy also encompasses its data-centre operations. In 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a global goal of becoming water positive by 2030 — meaning it would return more water to communities than it uses in its direct data-centre operations. AWS is now 75 per cent of the way towards that goal; in 2025, it returned three litres for every four litres used.

In India, AWS has supported water-replenishment work with WaterAid to supply 640 million litres annually around Hyderabad; a collaboration with Water.org delivering more than 500 million litres annually to communities around Mumbai and Hyderabad; and projects with SEARCH to help ensure a more consistent water supply for farmers in villages surrounding Hyderabad where AWS operates.