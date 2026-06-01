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Amazon Data Services India buys 10.6 acres of land in MMR for ₹125 cr

Amazon Data Services India has acquired 10.6 acres in Palava, Thane, from Lodha Developers for Rs 125.13 crore as it expands its data centre presence in the Mumbai region

Amazon Data Center

Amazon paid a stamp duty of ₹7.5 crore for the transaction, which was registered as a deed of conveyance on May 26, 2026

Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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Amazon Data Services India has purchased 10.6 acres (approximately 42,955 square metres) of land in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) for ₹125.13 crore from Lodha Developers.
 
According to transaction-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the land is situated in Palava, Thane. Amazon bought approximately 38.18 acres in November 2024 for ₹450 crore to develop a data centre.
 
According to the deal documents, Amazon is entitled to utilise a floor space index (FSI) of 2.5 times the total area of the land, equivalent to 1.07 lakh sq ft, for data centre and ancillary use.
 
 
Amazon paid a stamp duty of ₹7.5 crore for the transaction, which was registered as a deed of conveyance on May 26, 2026.
 
Lodha has a vast land bank in Palava, a part of MMR, and sees the region as a large-scale data centre opportunity. The company has 3,900 acres of land at Palava and Upper Thane, which is expected to generate more than ₹10 trillion in sales over the next three decades, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins of 50 per cent.

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Lodha Developers plans to develop around 1 gigawatt (GW) of build-to-suit data centre power shell capacity across nearly 100 acres in Palava near Mumbai, entailing an incremental cost of ₹10,000-11,000 crore.
 
The investment, to be deployed across nearly 100 acres of its 400-acre data centre park, will be largely self-funded through monetisation of the remaining land parcels, the company said during its quarterly earnings call.
 
In January 2026, Lodha signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to invest ₹1 trillion, in addition to its earlier investment commitment of ₹30,000 crore, to develop a 2.5 GW data centre park in the state.
 
Business Standard's email queries sent to Amazon and Lodha remained unanswered.
 
Additionally, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a commercial real estate services firm, India is emerging as one of Asia-Pacific's most significant growth markets for digital infrastructure, as accelerating AI adoption, hyperscale cloud expansion and rising enterprise demand continue to reshape global data centre development patterns.
 
The country ranks as the second-largest market in the region, with 1.6 GW of operational capacity, and is also among the top three markets by development pipeline, with 3.1 GW under construction and planned.

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Topics : Amazon Lodha Developers Data centre

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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