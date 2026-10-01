Amazon expands ultra-fast delivery service Amazon Now to over 120 cities

Amazon has expanded its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to more than 120 cities across India, doubling its reach in two weeks. Customers in cities including Amritsar, Abohar, Jalandhar, Ambala, Mangalore, Manipal, Vizag, Kochi, Changanassery, Bhubaneswar and Karwar can now receive deliveries within minutes.

The service offers tens of thousands of everyday products, including groceries such as fruits, vegetables and frozen food, as well as personal care, fashion and beauty products, small appliances and home and kitchen goods. Orders are fulfilled through a network of nearly 800 micro-fulfilment and urban fulfilment centres.

“We are delighted to take ultra-fast deliveries with Amazon Now to India’s hinterland ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Amazon Now continues to be the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India's history with orders doubling every quarter,” said Harsh Goyal, vice president – everyday essentials, Amazon India. “This accelerated rollout underscores our commitment to making fast and reliable delivery accessible to customers across the country. We look forward to continue scaling up and offering the widest selection of products at the fastest delivery speeds this festive season.”

In September, Amazon announced that Amazon Now had reached $1 billion in annualised gross sales in India over the past three-month period. The company is on track to build India’s largest ‘delivery-in-minutes’ network by scaling Amazon Now to customers in over 300 cities across the country. The firm said it continues to scale up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products by sellers to customers across the country – when they need them. This includes tens of thousands of products delivered in minutes or a few hours, a wider selection of over one million within the same day, over four million the next day and millions more with unlimited, free Prime Delivery.

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, starting October 8, customers can get access to deals on a range of products on Amazon Now. On Amazon India, customers can get great deals on a wider selection of products, including smartphones, electronics, fashion, beauty, home essentials and more. Customers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. Prime members will get up to 10 per cent extra savings.

Various analyst reports highlight how the competition is playing out on the ground between quick commerce players such as Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. Festive online sales are projected to grow as much as 29 per cent this year, reaching up to ₹1.55 trillion ($17.6 billion) from ₹1.20 trillion in 2025, according to a Datum Intelligence report, as shoppers increasingly expect groceries, electronics and personal care items to be delivered within minutes.

Quick commerce, which promises delivery within minutes, is expected to account for about 16 per cent of sales during the festive season, up from 12 per cent last year.

Quick commerce’s order volume was running 47 per cent above year-ago levels in August, with its GMV (gross merchandise value) run rate reaching $20.8 billion, up 41 per cent from $14.7 billion a year earlier, according to Datum.

Grocery sales are expected to grow 41 per cent, the fastest of any category tracked, though slightly slower than the 45 per cent pace of the 2025 festive season, largely on the back of quick commerce, according to Datum.

Mobile phone sales are expected to grow just 6 per cent, sharply down from 26 per cent last festive season, as phone prices rise and shipments decline due to a memory chip supply crunch and rising prices. But it is still the season’s largest category by value.