Amazon eyes AI agents for 2 mn Indian sellers, targets 15 mn businesses

Amazon plans to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) agents that can identify business opportunities and act on behalf of sellers, as the e-commerce major looks to deepen its engagement with nearly 2 million Indian sellers and position itself as a long-term growth partner for small businesses.

“The next shift is agentic AI,” Abhijit Kamra, director overseeing seller experience across Amazon's emerging markets, told Business Standard. Sellers will retain the final say on important business decisions, he said.

The plan comes as smaller cities drive participation in Amazon's festive sale. More than 70 per cent of businesses participating in this year's Great Indian Festival (AGIF) came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the company said.

Amazon said it wants to move “from being a marketplace where businesses sell to becoming a long-term partner”.

Its priorities include making selling simpler and more profitable through predictable costs and helping businesses build their own brands.

“We believe that when our sellers succeed, we succeed,” said Sachin Kaushik, vice-president, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

Amazon aims to extend the benefits of AI to 15 million small businesses by 2030.

Interactions with its Selling Partner AI assistant, available round the clock in English and Hinglish, have grown 7.5 times year-on-year. More than 200,000 sellers use AI-powered listing tools, which can reduce routine listing time by up to 70 per cent, the company said.

“This festive season, that meant faster catalogue creation, smarter inventory planning and sharper reads on customer demand, work that once needed a larger team,” Kamra said.

More than 28,000 sellers use Product Opportunity Explorer to identify demand, while over 69,000 sellers used Sale Event Planner to prepare for sales events.

“Our vision is to make AI an everyday business partner for Indian entrepreneurs,” Kamra said.

Amazon said shopping volumes during AGIF increased more than 50 per cent year-on-year.

During the first week, sales by sellers grew 3.5 times compared with business-as-usual levels, while new sellers recorded more than 2.5 times growth in units sold.

Participation by small and medium businesses (SMBs) rose nearly 30 per cent year-on-year to a record high.

The number of SMBs crossing ₹10 lakh in sales grew more than 4.6 times. New sellers crossing ₹1 lakh in sales increased 2.4 times, while those crossing ₹10 lakh grew more than four times.

More than 50 per cent of Amazon's sellers are based outside metropolitan cities.

Amazon Karigar and Saheli have impacted more than 18 lakh artisans and weavers and over 18 lakh women entrepreneurs, respectively. Local Shops on Amazon covers more than 3.5 lakh neighbourhood businesses.

New partners this year include the Army Women’s Welfare Association, Maharashtra's Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal and the National Cooperative Organics.

During AGIF's first week, select women entrepreneurs under Saheli recorded a 10-fold increase in sales, while Karigar sellers reported more than 1.5 times growth compared with business-as-usual levels.

“We’re also seeing inspiring stories from women entrepreneurs in Churu and Bhopal to artisans in Jodhpur and Saharanpur, who are reaching customers beyond their local markets,” said Aruna Daryanani, director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

Amazon said it was addressing challenges related to digital literacy, catalogue creation, inventory management and market access through simpler onboarding, seller education and AI-powered tools.

Amazon expanded its zero referral fee offering this year to more than 12.5 crore products priced below ₹1,000 and reduced fees under its Easy Ship service.

During the first 24 hours of AGIF, the number of sellers offering products priced below ₹500 who recorded a 10-fold increase in sales grew more than two times year-on-year.

“By continuing to reduce selling costs and simplify processes, we are helping businesses list more selections, offer sharp and attractive prices and reinvest in their businesses,” said Vikram Deshpande, director, Product Management, Amazon India.

Rival Flipkart extended zero commission for fashion sellers to all price points in July, from its earlier coverage of products priced at ₹1,000 or less.

During its 13th Big Billion Days sale, one in 15 Indian online shoppers visited the platform in the first hour. Orders, units and buyers each grew around 20-22 per cent year-on-year. Nearly half the buyers were from Gen Z, while around 60 per cent came from tier-2 cities and beyond.

During the visit of chief executive officer Andy Jassy to India in June, Amazon raised its investment commitment in the country to $48 billion by 2030, including an additional $13 billion for AI and cloud infrastructure.

The company said sellers would benefit from its investments in technology, logistics and global market access.

Through Amazon Global Selling, more than 200,000 Indian exporters had collectively enabled exports worth over $20 billion by 2025. Amazon aims to take cumulative exports facilitated through the programme to $80 billion by 2030.

“Our focus is on helping entrepreneurs reach more customers, build successful businesses and take Made-in-India products to the world through Amazon Global Selling,” Kaushik said.

On quick commerce, Amazon said its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, provides sellers access to incremental demand while ensuring that fulfilment models remain commercially viable.

The company does not view “any single delivery model as the future of commerce”.