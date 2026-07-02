Amazon India legal chief steps up fight against fakes and AI-enabled scams

Rakesh Mohan Bakshi, Amazon India's legal head, said bringing the company's global Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) to India in April was a proactive move, not a response to any specific incident. The market, he said, has outgrown the pace of regulation.

The expansion coincides with Amazon's push, alongside four rivals, to help shape India's e-commerce rules — a sign of how central fraud prevention has become to the company's strategy in one of its largest growth markets. E-commerce is projected to be a $250 billion market by 2030, up from about $90 billion now, according to a report by Google and Deloitte.

Bakshi oversees legal affairs across India, the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey. A veteran technology lawyer, he was among the earliest executives hired in 2011 by Amazon in India and helped launch the company's India marketplace in 2013. He previously held senior legal roles at Fujitsu and Microsoft, where he worked on anti-piracy and digital adoption initiatives — experience he now draws on as Amazon confronts counterfeiting and AI-enabled fraud in one of its fastest-growing markets. That early bet on India, alongside the company's AI and cloud investment, is now set to top $48 billion through 2030.

In April, Amazon brought its global Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU), which has helped secure more than $180 million in court-ordered restitution worldwide since 2020, to India for the first time. Then, in June, Amazon joined four rivals — Swiggy, Zepto, Meesho and Eternal — to launch the Digital Commerce Coalition, an industry platform aimed at shaping how India regulates online commerce. Bakshi said the coalition is open to any marketplace that wants to join and is meant to give companies a common forum to discuss shared issues.

“It is proactive and not reactive to any situation,” said Bakshi. “India has become important” as the marketplace has grown, prompting Amazon to prioritise it as it expanded the CCU to new geographies.

Bakshi outlined four pillars of Amazon's anti-counterfeit strategy: directing consumers to trusted listings, using AI to flag suspicious sellers, enforcing takedowns through the CCU, and educating brands and consumers through initiatives such as #ScamSmartIndia, run with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

India ranks among the top five countries most affected by counterfeiting, particularly in pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), electronics, luxury goods and auto parts, experts say. The country's counterfeit market is valued at $12 billion to $30 billion annually.

In 2025, Amazon seized more than 15 million counterfeit products worldwide and blocked more than 285 million fake reviews. Its CCU has grown from seven government partnerships in two countries to more than 50 across 12, pursuing over 32,000 bad actors and securing more than $300 million in restitution.

He said programmes such as Amazon Brand Registry and Project Zero help brands flag infringing listings and track bad actors before products reach the marketplace. Once listed, Amazon monitors reviews and complaints for signs such as broken seals or tampered packaging to catch counterfeit sellers.

If a counterfeit reaches a customer, Bakshi said, Amazon accepts the return and issues a refund. The company resolves 98 per cent of complaints within 24 to 48 hours, he said.

AI-generated scams are also a rising threat. Meta's H1 2026 security report found India among the top targets of international scam syndicates, after the US. Bakshi said Amazon is increasingly relying on AI to combat scams, counterfeiting and account fraud in India, with the expanded CCU bringing together lawyers, former law enforcement officials and risk analysts to build prosecutable cases.

Bakshi said AI is making scams more sophisticated by enabling criminals to clone voices and create more convincing frauds, but added that the same technology is strengthening Amazon's ability to detect scammers, trace their activities and support law enforcement investigations.

Bakshi said India is not lagging other markets on counterfeiting, calling it a global supply chain problem that runs from manufacturers through distributors to consumers — one reason the CCU operates as a cross-border initiative.

“Counterfeiting is a universal issue. It's not an India problem,” he said.

Bakshi said Amazon views India's regulatory landscape in two broad categories: consumer protection measures and industry collaboration on enforcement. He said Amazon supports consumer-focused rules, such as those targeting dark patterns, arguing that greater transparency aligns with the company's customer-centric approach.