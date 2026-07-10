Amazon India's Prime Day gets faster as smaller cities drive growth

"This was our fastest Prime Day ever, where in cities with Amazon Now, one in two items on deal were delivered in just minutes," said Akshay Sahi, vice-president, Prime and customer fulfilment experience, India and emerging countries, Amazon. "We also saw the highest-ever participation of small and medium businesses, reaffirming that Prime Day is as much a celebration for our sellers as it is for our customers."

Prime members on Amazon Now received free delivery on eligible orders and cashback offers during the event. Nearly half of Prime Day orders on the service were for non-grocery items, including cameras and personal care appliances. One in four orders arrived the same day and more than half were delivered before the event ended.

Demand for higher-priced products increased across categories. Sales of premium beauty products tripled from a year earlier, while premium grooming appliances and televisions doubled. Premium travel luggage sales rose 1.5 times, with shoppers also gravitating towards larger-screen televisions.

Demand from smaller cities continued to strengthen. Two-wheeler sales rose 1.65 times from a year earlier, led by a 2.3-fold increase in premium motorcycles priced above Rs 1.5 lakh. Sales of international home and kitchen brands in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities grew 4.5 times, outpacing the national average.

Prime Day also marked Amazon India's biggest sales event for sellers. The company said a record number of small and medium businesses generated more than Rs 10 lakh in sales, with more than two-thirds of participating sellers coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Shoppers also spent more on AI-enabled and connected devices. AI PCs accounted for one in five Windows laptops sold during Prime Day, while sales of new-age kitchen appliances grew 4.3 times and smart water purifiers doubled.