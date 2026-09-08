Amazon India seller base tops 2 million ahead of festive season

With the festive season approaching, Amazon India said its seller base has crossed the 2 million milestone. With over 300,000 new sellers joining the marketplace, this marks the strongest year-on-year (YoY) growth in seller numbers. The growing seller community spans businesses at every stage, from first-generation entrepreneurs in Tier 3 towns to established brands managing thousands of stock-keeping units (SKUs). As sellers prepare for the festive season, Amazon is focused on making selling on Amazon India simpler and more accessible, with tools, technology and infrastructure. These are designed to help sellers advertise their products, manage their businesses and serve customers effectively.

“Whether it is lowering fees, building AI-powered tools that simplify day-to-day operations, or providing data-driven insights to help sellers make better decisions, we are focused on making selling simpler and more accessible,” said Aruna Daryanani, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India. “As we head into the festive season, we will continue to invest in tools, technology and infrastructure that make it easier for sellers to prepare their businesses and serve customers effectively.”

The expansion of Amazon’s seller base is supported by lower selling fees, simpler selling through AI-powered tools, creative advertising and continued investments in its fulfilment and delivery network. Amazon’s fee revision earlier this year introduced zero referral fees across more than 125 million products, lowering the cost of selling for entrepreneurs across the country. At the same time, Amazon continues to make AI-powered capabilities and various tools increasingly accessible to sellers, helping them with tasks such as creating and optimising listings, identifying product opportunities, generating advertising creatives, planning inventory and making data-driven decisions. These digital capabilities are complemented by Amazon’s nationwide operations network, which provides sellers with multiple fulfilment and delivery options as they prepare for increased festive demand. Sellers on Amazon using Seller Assistant are doubling every six months, while seller interactions with the tool have grown 7.5 times year-on-year. Furthermore, the share of Amazon advertisers using AI-powered tools grew by 77 per cent year-on-year and SMBs generated 62 per cent more ad creatives with those tools in Q1 2026 compared to the year before.

Ahead of the festive season, Amazon is also bringing these capabilities closer to sellers through over 20 Seller Connects and Ads Hive workshops across cities. It is equipping sellers with tools, insights and strategies across areas including catalogue optimisation, inventory planning, fulfilment and advertising.