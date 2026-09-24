Amazon reaches out to former workers for AI, cloud jobs after mass layoffs

Amazon is reaching out to former employees, including some who were laid off, to fill openings in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and cloud computing, according to a report by Business Insider.

Recruiter emails seen by Business Insider show that Amazon's AI agent organisation, overseen by Amazon Web Services (AWS) Vice-President Swami Sivasubramanian, contacted former employees last month about available AI and machine learning positions. One recruiter described the outreach as “Swami's Boomerang Reengagement Initiative”, the publication reported.

In another instance, an AWS Finance recruiter contacted a former employee and offered an expedited interview process that could potentially lead to a job offer.

“A lot has changed since you were here, and there's some really compelling work happening across AI/ML right now,” one email accessed by Business Insider read.

The outreach comes after Amazon has eliminated more than 30,000 positions through multiple rounds of job cuts. The company has simultaneously continued to recruit for AI-related roles as it expands its focus on the technology.

Amazon told Business Insider that rehiring former employees is a longstanding companywide practice. Company spokeswoman Haley Silva said former employees, including those who had been laid off, could be considered for open positions based on current hiring needs. She said the outreach was not specifically aimed at people who had left because of Amazon's return-to-office policy.

Amazon's workplace attendance requirements remain unchanged, Silva said. “We're always interested in connecting with talented people, both new candidates and former Amazonians, for open roles,” she was quoted as saying by Business Insider.