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Amazon's 'Now' orders rising 25% month over month in India: CEO Andy Jassy

E-commerce giant expands rapid-delivery service to 100 cities as competition intensifies in quick-commerce market

quick commerce India, Amazon Now quick commerce, q-commerce players India, Blinkit Swiggy Zepto Flipkart, Amazon grocery delivery Bengaluru, e-commerce vs traditional retail, quick commerce competition, Amazon Instamart Blinkit Zepto, Flipkart Minute

Amazon is expanding its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities across India | Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Peerzada Abrar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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Amazon’s quick-commerce service Now is gaining traction in India, with orders rising about 25 per cent month on month, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on the company’s latest earnings call, as the e-commerce group accelerates its push into the country’s fast-growing rapid-delivery market.
 
“We continue to expand our ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, which offers delivery in 30 minutes or less on thousands of items. It started last year in India, where orders are increasing 25 per cent month on month, with Prime members tripling their shopping frequency once they start using it,” said Jassy in an earnings call for Amazon’s first quarter (Q1) 2026 results. “The service is now available to tens of millions of customers across nine countries, with more to come as well....Rufus, our agentic artificial intelligence (AI) shopping assistant, continues to resonate with customers.”
 
 
Amazon is expanding its ultra-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, to 100 cities across India, as it steps up investments in rapid-commerce logistics and fulfilment infrastructure.
 
The company plans to scale the service through more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres, extending coverage beyond metros into smaller cities.
 
Amazon Now, which offers delivery within minutes, will be rolled out in cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, among others, in addition to existing operations in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

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The service provides a curated assortment of daily essentials, including groceries, personal care items, beauty and fashion products, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies and healthcare supplements.
 
Amazon Now’s rapid expansion is part of Amazon’s investment of over Rs 2,800 crore ($300 million) to further strengthen associate safety, health, and financial wellbeing measures while strengthening its operations network.
 
Quick commerce has scaled rapidly, with more than 5,700–6,000 dark stores operated by leading players including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart and Amazon as of April 2026, serving roughly 2,600 pincodes and about 230 million people, or around 17 per cent of India’s population.
 

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:36 PM IST

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