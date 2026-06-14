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Amazon to expand use of automation technology at India fulfilment centres

Amazon has invested $40 billion in India and has announced plans for another $35 billion investment through 2030

Amazon

Amazon will continue to expand the use of automation technologies. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi/London
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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Amazon will continue to expand the use of automation technologies across operations in India and deploy advanced systems for inventory management at its fulfilment centres in the country, a senior company executive said.

In an interview with PTI, Amazon Robotics Chief Technologist Tye Brady said the company already uses several automation solutions in its Indian fulfilment network and remains committed to investing in the market, where it has announced significant long-term capital commitments.

Amazon has invested $40 billion in India and has announced plans for another $35 billion investment through 2030.

"There are robotic systems in India (fulfilment centres of Amazon), like, the SLAM labeler, systems that we use for inventory control, for inventory management. That we will continue to invest in," Brady said on the sidelines of Amazon's Delivering the Future EMEA 2026 event in London.

 

SLAM (scan, label, apply, manifest) labeler is an automated system used in large fulfilment centres to streamline outbound operations. It scans parcels, checks package data, prints and applies shipping labels in real time, and transmits shipment information to carriers before the packages move for dispatch.

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Earlier this month, Amazon announced bringing to its fulfilment centres in Europe by first half of 2027 the next-generation Proteus robot which will assist employees by taking on physically strenuous tasks at the global e-commerce giant's fulfilment centres.

Brady said Amazon's globally deployed robotics systems, including its autonomous mobile robot Proteus, are being manufactured and rolled out from the US, with expansion underway in Europe.

"Proteus is in the United States right now, but now we're going to introduce Proteus to Europe. That footprint continues to expand, and I think over time, we'll be there with our robotics," Brady said when asked about plans to deploy Proteus at Amazon fulfilment centres in India.

On policy measures that could encourage greater investments in artificial intelligence and supply chain technologies, Brady cautioned against excessive regulation at a stage when AI innovation is still evolving rapidly.

Drawing a parallel with the early years of commercial aviation, he said regulation is important in sectors where safety is critical but policymakers should avoid creating overly restrictive rules before technologies fully mature.

Stating that responsible AI development remains essential and companies deploying the technology must be accountable, Brady said Amazon Web Services (AWS) has focused on building secure and reliable AI capabilities across its technology stack, enabling organisations around the world to use artificial intelligence for beneficial applications.

Brady warned that premature or excessive regulation could hamper technological progress and innovation.

"I would hate to see innovation be stifled by an over-regulated environment at this early stage," he said.

Amazon has been increasingly deploying robotics, automation and AI technologies across its global fulfilment and logistics network to improve operational efficiency, inventory management and worker safety.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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