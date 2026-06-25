Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announces plans to invest additional $13 bn in India

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy, who is currently on a visit to India, has announced an additional $48 billion investment in the country by 2030. The announcement came after Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday.

The investment will be used to expand artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, e-commerce and logistics infrastructure by 2030, taking Amazon's cumulative investment commitment in India between 2010 and 2030 to more than $88 billion, making it one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

Amazon said the investment will expand Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies, and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly and serve customers globally.

The e-commerce company said it will continue investing in its e-commerce and quick-commerce business.

Amazon plans to launch more than 20 new fulfilment centres and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year.

Since its launch in India, Amazon said it has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled more than $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and supported 2.8 million jobs.

It added that it has also trained more than 10 million people in cloud skills.

The company has also pledged to support 3.8 million jobs, enable $80 billion in cumulative exports, extend AI benefits to 15 million small businesses and provide AI education to 4 million government school students.

In a media statement, Jassy said: “As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratising access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports.

“We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities.

“We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story.”