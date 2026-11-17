American multinational technology and e-commerce company Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest $7 billion in renewable energy projects in India by 2030, in a move aimed at expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

This is in addition to the $4 billion already contracted by Amazon in renewable energy investments in the country and will make the company one of India’s leading corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy, it said in a statement.

Amazon announced four new utility-scale wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW). These include a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka, Amazon’s largest wind project contracted in Asia; a 200 MW combined solar and wind project, also in Karnataka; a 300 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh; and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

Secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs), the projects are part of Amazon’s existing $4 billion contracted projects in India and, once operational, will have a combined capacity of over 2 gigawatts (GW).

The company quoted Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi as saying that such investments play an important role in advancing India’s clean energy ambitions, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth. "They also demonstrate the growing confidence of global companies in India’s renewable energy sector and its potential to attract long-term investment, create economic opportunities and accelerate the country’s energy transition," he said.

Amazon said its renewable energy investments in India will contribute to the company's new global goal, announced on Tuesday, to reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity powering its operations by 65 per cent by 2030. The new target means that every unit of electricity the company consumes will be associated with 65 per cent fewer carbon emissions against a 2019 baseline. Amazon is implementing a climate pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“This additional investment of $7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India’s energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions,” said Kara Hurst, Chief Sustainability Officer, Amazon.

Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio in India includes 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects, as well as 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities in India that help power its operations. Amazon is among the largest corporate purchasers of carbon-free energy, with 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of more than 40 GW.