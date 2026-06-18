Amazon turns to smaller cities to drive next phase of Prime growth

Amazon is running its 10th Prime Day sale in India from July 4 through July 6, marking the second time the annual shopping event will span 72 hours. Customers in smaller cities are increasingly embracing Prime for its fast-delivery benefits and expanding library of local-language entertainment, Agarwal said, adding that Amazon aims to further improve the offering through its quick-commerce service, Amazon Now.

"We are on track to double our member base in India, our Prime member base in India, versus where we were just three years back (2023)," said Abhinav Agarwal, director, Prime, Amazon India. "Similar to our members in Tier-I cities, our Tier-II, Tier-III customers appreciate the fast free delivery, offers and deals, along with a large library of blockbuster entertainment in their local language. Prime continues to be the most compelling delivery offering and it's only getting better by the minute with Amazon Now."

Amazon did not reveal details about the number of its Prime subscribers. But according to industry sources, Amazon Prime has an estimated 20 million to 23 million paid subscribers in India, while its streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video, commands a much larger user base of 60 million to 66 million active viewers.

Facing intensifying competition from quick-commerce rivals such as Blinkit, Zepto and Flipkart Minutes, Amazon is betting on Prime members to fuel the growth of Amazon Now. Prime subscribers spend roughly five times more than non-Prime customers and visit Amazon three times more frequently after engaging with Amazon Now. The service is expanding rapidly, growing about 25 per cent month on month, and is slated to reach more than 100 cities by the end of 2026. Agarwal said Prime subscribers would remain central to the expansion of Amazon Now as the service scales to smaller cities.

Agarwal said Amazon's focus has been on offering faster delivery across a broader product selection, with Prime members now able to receive thousands of everyday essentials within minutes, 40,000 products within four hours, about one million products the same day and four million products the next day.

Amazon said Prime Day 2026 will offer more than 500 product launches from over 100 brands, expanded discounts across major shopping categories and promotional offers tied to bank cards and its Amazon Pay ecosystem. As part of the event's 10th anniversary in India, the company is providing a joining offer for new members on Prime memberships and introducing "Prime Playback", an AI-generated recap of members' activity on the platform.

The firm is also using the event to showcase artificial intelligence shopping tools, including its Rufus assistant, while Prime Video plans to release a line-up of original and licensed content timed to the sale.