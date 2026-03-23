AMNS India begins work on ₹1.36 trillion Andhra steel plant, eyes exports

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) on Monday made history by kickstarting works for the first greenfield integrated steel plant to have its foundation stone laid in India in 15 years at Nakkapalli mandal of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh. The company said that it is eyeing not just the domestic market, but targeting exports too from Anakapalli.

The steel plant will witness a total investment of ₹1.36 trillion through phases, and a captive port will also be built in addition to this, at an investment of ₹11,198 crore. More importantly, the Andhra Pradesh government was successful in fast-tracking the project in just 15 months, from concept to construction.

The initial part of the project will include a capacity of 8.2 million tonnes (mt) with an investment of around ₹70,000 crore, while the entire project will see a capacity of 17.8 mt per annum. The first phase is expected to be commissioned by early 2029. "The demand for high-quality domestically produced steel will only increase. This unit will produce advanced value-added steel. This project will create up to 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. This will help livelihoods and long-term growth in steel," said Lakshmi Mittal, chairman, ArcelorMittal.

"We have achieved this groundbreaking in record speed. I would like to thank the tireless efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government, bringing in transparency and speed of industrial execution. We will invest, develop, and you will have jobs. This (Andhra Pradesh) is ideal for a steel plant as it provides a wonderful coastline and excellent logistics. This means the plant will not only be able to cater to customers in the region but also across India and export markets all around the world," said Aditya Mittal, chairman, AM/NS India and chief executive officer (CEO), ArcelorMittal.

He added that the existing infrastructure of a slurry pipeline that originates at NMDC’s Bailadila mines in Chhattisgarh and is currently catering to its pellet plant, diverted near Peddapeta village, was one of the major reasons that helped the company in fast-tracking the project. For this pipeline, the only major clearance required was a right of way for almost a 54 km stretch to Rajayyapeta.

Talking about the speed of execution, minister Nara Lokesh said that the largest project in the country got executed over a Zoom call between him and Aditya in September 2024.

"This is the speed of a double-engine, bullet-train government. We are proving one thing: we don't just announce investment, we deliver it. Our aim is to create two million jobs for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Jobs are at the core of all our policies," Lokesh said.

The first phase required a total land area of 2,200 acres, out of which around 890 acres were initially allotted for another project by the Centre. It will be the first full-fledged greenfield project constructed under the guidance of Lakshmi Mittal. It was in 2019 that his company partnered with Nippon Steel to acquire Essar Steel's assets, reportedly for around ₹42,000 crore. The company also has plans to expand its facility in Hazira, and to set up two greenfield plants in Odisha with an investment of around ₹1 trillion.