Sunday, August 30, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsGold MonetisationUS CPT RulesNepal Rejects Foreign RescueCredit Card spending JulyIndia state fiscal healthPriority Jewels IPONepal flash floodsWeather Forecast
Home / Companies / News / Amrutanjan Health plans to set up 100,000 direct chemist outlets in FY27

Amrutanjan Health plans to set up 100,000 direct chemist outlets in FY27

The company's focus is to increase distribution touchpoints beyond its strong markets in the south and east

Amrutanjan products.

Amrutanjan remains confident about the demand environment in FY27, supported by differentiated value propositions across its portfolio

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amrutanjan Health Care plans to set up 100,000 direct chemist outlets in the current fiscal year to boost growth, following strong performance in pain management and women's hygiene categories in FY26, according to the company's annual report.

The company's focus is to increase distribution touchpoints beyond its strong markets in the south and east, its Chairman and Managing Director S Sambhu Prasad said in the report.

"Our stated goal of achieving 1,00,000 direct chemist outlets will be achieved in FY27, and we wish to further increase overall reach and availability of our brands beyond our traditional strong markets," he said.

Amrutanjan Health Care added 44,000 new chemist outlets during FY26 and continues to widen distribution in new markets while deepening penetration in existing strongholds.

 

In FY26, pain management and women's hygiene categories were the drivers of growth, led by Amrutanjan and Comfy.

Also Read

Argentina women's hockey team

ARG overcome NED in shoot-out to clinch third Women's Hockey WC title

England cricket team during third Test at Lord's

Rain disrupts Lord's Test as England stretch lead to 342 runs against PAK

Exams, Neet

Neet PG 2026 begins with over 273,000 medical graduates appearing

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar opens up on BCCI's decision to end his T20I captaincy reign

oil, crude oil

India emerges as key petrol supplier to Russia amid Ukrainian attacks

As part of its brand strategy, the company also plans to relaunch its congestion-relief brand, Relief, during the current year.

Amrutanjan remains confident about the demand environment in FY27, supported by differentiated value propositions across its portfolio, the company said.

The company, which currently employs over 650 people, reported an 11.23 per cent increase in revenue from operations at ₹502.55 crore in FY26, and its net profit grew nearly 14 per cent to ₹57.92 crore.

In FY26, Amrutanjan advanced its growth priorities through distribution, brand-building, portfolio expansion and people capabilities.

The company deepened penetration in core markets through rural distribution and low-price packs, invested in low-contribution markets and continued to expand Comfy into a women's wellness market.

The overall pain-management category recorded 10 per cent gross sales growth in FY26, with the headache and body-ache categories growing 8 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

"In the hygiene space, your company focuses on women's hygiene with the brand Comfy of period care products. The brand, which was launched in 2013, occupies the 4th position nationally in the mass pad segment," the CMD said.

It is focused on digitisation, and "we are proud to say that 70 per cent of critical processes are automated, with plans to make this close to 100 per cent", he added.

"Our successful launch of brand Amrutanjan on Amazon USA and Amazon India is a testament to our increasing capability in this area of digital commerce," he noted.

Amrutanjan remains confident about the demand environment in FY27, supported by differentiated value propositions across its portfolio. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

HDFC Bank's Managing Director and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan

HDFC Bank may resort to interim arrangement till it gets a regular CEO

Tata Chemicals North America acquires US soda ash customer contracts

Tata Chemicals acquires US soda ash contracts worth over 500,000 tonnes

Ather Energy invests ₹500 crore in Monarc and new scooter platform

Ather Energy invests ₹500 crore to develop Monarc, new scooter platform

Sashidhar Jagdishan to retire as HDFC Bank MD & CEO in October

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan not seeking reappointment, to retire in October

real estate, realty sector

Max Estates to enter Delhi housing mkt with 84 acre land deal in Najafgarh

Topics : Amrutanjan Amrutanjan Health Care chemist shop

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2026 | 11:07 AM IST