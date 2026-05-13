Amul hikes milk prices by ₹2 per litre across country from May 14
The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025
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Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets under the Amul brand, on Wednesday hiked milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India, effective May 14, due to rising input costs.
The last price increase was effected on May 1, 2025.
GCMMF, in a statement, said it has "increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre in major milk selling variants/packs across India effective from May 14".
The increase translates to about 2.5-3.5 per cent per litre, which is lower than the average food inflation, it added.
"The price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in the cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," GCMMF said.
The cooperative said its member unions have also increased farmers' procurement price by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which is a 3.7 per cent increase over May 2025.
GCMMF is one of the leading suppliers of milk in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 7:22 PM IST