Anant Raj to demerge data centre, cloud biz into separately listed entity

The restructuring aims to create two focused businesses — one in real estate and infrastructure, and the other in digital infrastructure — allowing each to pursue independent growth strategies, improve operational efficiency, and create long-term value for shareholders.

Under the scheme, the group's data centre and cloud services business will be separated from its core real estate and infrastructure business. The company will first consolidate all its data centre and cloud operations under a single entity before carving them out into Ashok Cloud.

Anant Raj will continue to focus on real estate and infrastructure development, with a portfolio spanning residential townships, luxury housing, commercial developments and hospitality projects.

Ashok Cloud will emerge as a dedicated digital infrastructure and cloud services company, offering advanced data centres, co-location services, sovereign public cloud offerings, artificial intelligence (AI)-ready cloud infrastructure, DC and DR services, including cloud migration and data backup solutions, along with other allied services.

As an independent listed entity, the company will be well positioned to capitalise on the rapidly growing demand for digital infrastructure and cloud services in India, Anant Raj said.

Amit Sarin, managing director, Anant Raj, said, "Our real estate and infrastructure business and data centre and cloud services business have evolved into two distinct platforms, each with its own growth trajectory, operational priorities, and capital needs. As both businesses enter their next phase of expansion, the proposed composite scheme is designed to provide greater strategic focus, management autonomy, and flexibility to pursue long-term value creation."

He further added that by bringing together the data centre and cloud services operations currently housed across Anant Raj Ltd and Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd under one roof, the group is creating a more focused and scalable platform that will be well positioned to attract investments, pursue strategic partnerships, and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the digital infrastructure sector.

"The proposed demerger is also expected to facilitate independent market recognition of the data centre business while enabling eligible Anant Raj Ltd shareholders to participate directly in its future growth and value creation," Sarin said.

The company said the restructuring reflects the evolution of Anant Raj into two distinct businesses with different growth drivers, capital requirements and operating models. It added that the demerger would enable each business to pursue focused growth strategies while allowing investors to independently evaluate and value the real estate and digital infrastructure businesses.

"We believe this sharpened strategic alignment will enhance operational agility, unlock new opportunities across both businesses, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders and all stakeholders," Sarin said.

According to the company, the transaction is expected to deliver multiple strategic benefits, including independent strategic direction, sharper operational focus for both business verticals, independent market recognition and valuation of the data centre and cloud services business as a pure-play digital infrastructure company, direct shareholder participation, a simplified corporate structure, and dedicated management teams.

Upon the scheme becoming effective, eligible shareholders of Anant Raj will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹2 each in Ashok Cloud for every one fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹2 each held in Anant Raj.

The company said the scheme will not result in the cancellation of Anant Raj's existing shareholding in Ashok Cloud, which will continue to remain its subsidiary.

The proposed scheme is subject to statutory, regulatory and judicial approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), stock exchanges, shareholders, creditors and other applicable authorities.

On Tuesday, according to a stock exchange filing by Anant Raj, it completed the acquisition of 37.43 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Ashok Cloud, aggregating over ₹74.86 crore.

"Ashok Cloud proposes to raise the fund to meet the funding requirement for the development of its data centres and for the acquisition of the target cloud business," another stock exchange filing on Monday noted.

In June 2026, Anant Raj incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore engaged in providing co-location and cloud services, including AI services from data centres and cloud infrastructure being developed by Anant Raj.

According to the company's investor presentation for the fourth quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), Anant Raj Cloud has expanded its data centre and cloud business, with 21 megawatt (MW) of IT load capacity operational at Manesar and 7 MW at Panchkula, targeting a total IT load capacity of 357 MW by FY32.

In June, Anant Raj signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Haryana, announcing a fresh investment of ₹20,000 crore to develop large-scale data centre infrastructure across the state.

In May, Anant Raj committed to investing ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh through its subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, towards building advanced data centre infrastructure and cloud services.

Additionally, the rapid expansion of AI and hyperscale data centres is emerging as a structural opportunity for India's real estate sector and is likely to remain a gradual contributor to earnings over the long term. According to analysts, developers like Anant Raj appear well positioned, supported by land availability, execution capabilities and existing partnerships with global operators.

"Companies that have merely announced data centre ambitions have not necessarily witnessed sustained valuation re-rating. But companies that have successfully implemented data centres have seen their rerating, like Anant Raj. Investors are waiting for results from the data centre play before rerating the counter," said Vijay Agrawal, managing director, infrastructure, Equirus Capital.

Anant Raj's revenue from operations (including income from data centres) grew 21.92 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹2,511.60 crore in FY26. Revenue from data centres, infrastructure and allied services stood at ₹176.49 crore.