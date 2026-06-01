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Anant Raj to invest ₹20,000 crore in Haryana data centre expansion

Realty developer Anant Raj has signed an MoU with the Haryana government to invest Rs 20,000 crore in data centre infrastructure and create about 6,000 jobs

Anant Raj also incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore in April this year, focusing on a global foray into data centres and cloud services

Anant Raj also incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore in April this year, focusing on a global foray into data centres and cloud services | Image: Company Website

Sanket Koul
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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Realty firm Anant Raj on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Haryana, announcing a fresh investment of ₹20,000 crore to develop large-scale data centre infrastructure across the state.
 
“The project is expected to generate approximately 6,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities,” the developer said in an official statement.
 
People in the know told Business Standard that this planned investment will be over and above Anant Raj's existing 307 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity currently under development. “This is expected to further strengthen the company's digital infrastructure footprint,” they added.
 
The firm currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, and is expanding its data centre footprint across Haryana. It aims to achieve a total capacity of 307 MW by FY32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai, supported by a planned capital expenditure of approximately $2.1 billion.
 
 
The developer added that it remains on track to achieve an installed IT load capacity of around 117 MW by FY28 across these three strategic data centre locations.

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The MoU with the Haryana government comes eight months after Anant Raj committed to invest ₹4,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh through its subsidiary.
 
“Under the agreement, Anant Raj Cloud Private Limited (ARCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anant Raj, will invest ₹4,500 crore to be executed in two phases towards building advanced data centre infrastructure and cloud services,” the firm said.
 
Anant Raj also incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore in April this year, focusing on a global foray into data centres and cloud services.
 
The proposed entity will be engaged in providing co-location and cloud services (including artificial intelligence (AI) services) from data centres and cloud infrastructure being developed by Anant Raj.
 
“Anant Raj will be holding 100 per cent ownership and control in the newly incorporated entity,” the developer had stated in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
 
The announcement was made after market hours. On Monday, Anant Raj's shares ended the day's trade at ₹538.80 apiece on the BSE, up 4.69 per cent on an intraday basis.
 

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Topics : Realty Data centre Haryana Government

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

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