Andersen Global partners with JMP Advisors to strengthen presence in India

Multinational tax and advisory firm Andersen Global has strengthened its presence in India through a collaboration agreement with tax and regulatory advisory firm JMP Advisors.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing Andersen Global's capabilities in one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, a joint statement said.

The collaboration will enable the global advisory firm to expand its tax, regulatory, transaction advisory and business consulting services in India, while providing multinational clients with access to local expertise and cross-border advisory solutions, it said.

JMP Advisors, founded by tax expert Jairaj Purandare, advises domestic and international clients on a wide range of matters, including international and domestic taxation, transfer pricing, foreign investment advisory, cross-border structuring, transaction support, succession planning and regulatory compliance.

The firm serves multinational corporations, private equity and venture capital-backed companies, growing enterprises, and high-net-worth individuals and families navigating complex business and regulatory environments.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jairaj Purandare, founder and Chairman of JMP Advisors, said, "Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to extend that approach globally while continuing to provide thoughtful, well-structured advice to clients operating across jurisdictions." Andersen Global Chairman and CEO Mark L Vorsatz said India remains a strategically important market for the organisation and the partnership would strengthen its ability to support businesses undergoing transformation.

Founded in 2013 by US-based Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global is a leading independent association of tax, legal, valuation and advisory firms.

The organisation currently has more than 50,000 professionals across over 1,000 locations worldwide and maintains a presence in over 180 countries through its member and collaborating firms.