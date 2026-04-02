ANI-OpenAI dispute: Delhi High Court reserves order in AI copyright case

The Delhi High Court has completed hearings on an interim application filed by Asian News International (ANI) seeking to stop OpenAI from using its news content to train ChatGPT.

Justice Amit Bansal has reserved the order in what is being seen as India’s first legal test of how the Copyright Act, 1957 applies to artificial intelligence training.

ANI filed the case on November 19, 2024. Since then, the court has held 32 hearings between November 2024 and March 27, 2026.

Allegations of unauthorised use of news content

According to ANI, the chatbot is capable of generating responses based on its news reports when users ask related questions. The agency said that such use falls outside the “fair dealing” exception because ChatGPT is part of a commercial product.

OpenAI deniesinfringement

OpenAI challenged the maintainability of the case in India, saying the company and its servers are not located in the country. It also denied copyright infringement.

The company said that its models rely on publicly available information on the internet, including content available on ANI’s website. It said the system processes what it described as “non-expressive” data elements rather than copying protected expression.

OpenAI added that it has already blocked ANI’s domain from being used for future model training.

Legal questions around AI training

ANI argued that copyright infringement occurs at the stage when data is collected for training. It said some of the content appearing in ChatGPT’s outputs was originally available only to subscribers, showing its ownership of the material.

The news agency said that technical processes used by large language models, such as scraping and tokenisation, involve copying and storing protected content, which may amount to infringement.

However, OpenAI said that large language models learn statistical relationships between words rather than storing expressive content. It said any storage of data during training is temporary and part of the technical process.

Debate over AI development

Another key issue in the case is the interpretation of the fair dealing provision under Section 52 of the Copyright Act.

OpenAI argued that model training can be considered private research rather than public use. ANI and supporting organisations opposed this view, saying the exception should not apply to commercial AI systems.

They also claimed that AI-generated responses may act as substitutes for original content, which could harm publishers’ revenues.

Wider industry participation

Organisations such as the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Indian Music Industry and Federation of Indian Publishers supported ANI’s position that copyright protections must apply to AI training.

The Broadband India Forum, Flux Labs AI Private Limited and IGAP Project LLP backed OpenAI’s arguments, urging the court to interpret the law in a way that supports the development of generative AI technologies.