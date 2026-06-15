Anil Agarwal hints at overseas relisting of Vedanta Resources in 3 years

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday hinted at a possible overseas relisting of parent Vedanta Resources and laid out an ambitious expansion roadmap across businesses, saying each vertical has the potential to become a $100 billion opportunity over time as the group scales up operations in metals, mining, oil and gas, power and critical minerals.

Agarwal said relisting of Vedanta Resources, which was delisted from the London Stock Exchange, is not an immediate plan but may complete in three years time.

"I'm very pleased, we have delisted our company in London, which was a FTSE 100 company. It's (listing) not on the card, but there is a potential that we can list, relist that company, maybe in America, maybe somewhere else, can create a phenomenal value," Agarwal said in an interview with PTI.

He also said that the group company is currently having a revenue of $23-24 billion, and aims to take it to $50 billion.

On Monday, Vedanta group's four demerged entities -- Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas and Vedanta Iron And Steel -- made their stock market debut.

Shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal began trading at ₹527 and further hit a high of ₹538 on the BSE. Vedanta Power listed at ₹41.30 and further climbed to ₹43.35. Shares of Vedanta Oil and Gas started trading at ₹39 and scaled to a high of ₹40.95. Vedanta Iron And Steel shares listed at ₹22.25.

Vedanta's demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year.

Under the 1:1 approved demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each demerged company for every one share held in the currently listed Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta had earlier said that the demerger will help in simplifying Vedanta's corporate structure with sector-focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies linked to India's remarkable growth story through Vedanta's world-class assets.

Agarwal said the company is pursuing large-scale capacity expansion across business verticals to capitalise on India's growing demand for natural resources, industrial metals and energy.

In aluminium, Vedanta plans to significantly ramp up output, with Agarwal pointing to low domestic consumption as a key long-term growth trigger.

"Per capita consumption is only 3 kilo in India whereby the worldwide is 30 to 40 kilo," he said, describing aluminium as "the most critical metal for our development".

In oil and gas, Agarwal said the company has mapped reserves capable of materially lifting production through deeper exploration.

"We have 5,00,000 barrels in three years' time. We have seen, we have mapped up our resources. We have resources which can produce 5,00,000 barrels or more," he said.

The company is also targeting 15 million tonnes of steel production, supported by captive iron ore and coking coal resources.

"Steel, we are looking to produce 15 million tonnes, we are very comfortable to make 15 million tonnes. We have all the infrastructure," Agarwal said.

He further outlined a long-term nuclear power strategy, saying 20-25 per cent of the company's future power generation capacity could eventually come from atomic energy.