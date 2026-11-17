Mining czar Anil Agarwal on Tuesday warned that the government's decision to transfer operations of a producing offshore oil and gas block from his company to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) could send wrong signal to investors.

In a LinkedIn post, he urged policymakers to maintain regulatory stability and avoid disrupting existing operators.

"Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC which will send a very wrong signal to investors," he said, referring to the disputed Cambay offshore block in Gujarat that ONGC took over from Vedanta in July following a Delhi High Court ruling.

Agarwal said Vedanta Oil and Gas, which he described as India's largest private-sector producer, was committing USD 5 billion to scale up production to between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels per day. He did not indicate a timeline for reaching the production.

The company produced about 72,200 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas in the July-September quarter, according to its regulatory filing.

Agarwal said India is on the verge of a major oil and gas opportunity, comparable to Guyana's emergence as a significant hydrocarbon province a decade ago.

Vedanta Oil and Gas had also entered the deepwater Samudra Manthan programme, he said.

"We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator. That shall go a long way in building and boosting global investor confidence," Agarwal said.

He also called for a shift from an approvals-based regulatory framework towards self-certification, arguing that India had developed a world-class policy ecosystem and was well positioned to attract greater investment in domestic exploration and production.

The remarks come against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute over the CB-OS-02 Cambay offshore block, where Vedanta held a 40 per cent participating interest, ONGC 50 per cent and Invenire Petrodyne the remaining 10 per cent.

The production-sharing contract for the block expired on June 29, 2023. Vedanta and its joint venture partners had applied for an extension on June 28, 2021, under the government's 2017 extension policy. But the government declined the request through a September 19, 2025 communication and directed the operator to hand over the block to ONGC.

Vedanta challenged the decision before the Delhi High Court on September 22, 2025. The company's writ petition was dismissed on July 22, 2026, resulting in the vacation of an interim stay that had earlier directed status quo to be maintained. ONGC subsequently took over the block and applied for a petroleum lease on July 28, 2026.

The legal dispute, however, remains unresolved. Vedanta appealed against the single-judge order before a division bench of the Delhi High Court. Hearings have concluded and the judgment has been reserved, according to the two companies' filings.

Vedanta recognised an impairment charge of approximately Rs 379 crore in the first quarter of FY27 against assets and receivables associated with the block, citing the absence of a valid production-sharing contract and uncertainty over their recoverability. The company also stopped recognising revenue and related expenses from the block from July 22.

Agarwal's comments come at a time when India is seeking to increase domestic oil and gas production and reduce its dependence on imports. The country remains heavily reliant on overseas supplies to meet its crude oil requirements, making investment in exploration, development and production a key energy-security priority.

"Let us all together make a determined move to increase domestic production and reduce oil and gas imports drastically," Agarwal said.