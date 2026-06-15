Anthropic episode is a wake-up call: Sarvam Cofounder Vivek Raghavan

What does HCLTech coming on board mean for Sarvam?

We are very excited to have HCLTech as part of this investment. There are two reasons for that. One, as a sovereign AI company, having Indian capital coming into the company makes a lot of sense. That is very important.

Two, while HCLTech has made a significant investment, Sarvam will continue to be independent in every way and will continue to operate exactly as it has been operating thus far. I think that is very important.

Three, we see certain go-to-market strategies, both within India and outside, where working with HCLTech could provide benefits in the years to come. Those are the three ways to look at it.

With HCLTech taking a 10 per cent stake, will it get preferential access to Sarvam’s models? You also spoke about go-to-market partnerships. Will this be a revenue-sharing model?

There is no preferential access per se. Our technology is available to anyone who wants to work with it. So, in that sense, there is no preferential access to our technology. However, this is a close partnership, and there will certainly be areas where we will explore whether our offerings together can create meaningful value. That is something we will look at.

It’s interesting to see an Indian information technology (IT) services company invest in an AI-first company like Sarvam…

I think there is a good synergy. If you look at how AI is changing software development, there is no doubt that the way software will be developed in the future is going to be very different. Therefore, I think this is a very forward-looking move by an Indian IT services company.

In the past, people have often said that IT services companies are not taking enough bets. I think this is the right way to take a bet — by partnering a company that is looking to be at the forefront of AI and providing it with the capital to do things that otherwise may not have been possible.

On the fundraise and its usage, you have spoken about inferencing and agentic AI.

Obviously, we are going to use it for inferencing, agentic AI, training larger models, and similar initiatives. Inferencing at scale and training larger models require significant graphics processing unit (GPU) compute. That is something we will be focused on.

We also believe that the deepest value in AI is going to be at the agentic layer. Therefore, we will be coming out with agentic orchestration products that are relevant to enterprises in India and around the world.

When you say Sarvam wants to build a sovereign AI offering, does that mean you will not work with foreign investors, or that you would not want them to have a majority stake? Also, the sovereign AI conversation has accelerated again after what happened with Anthropic. What concerns does this create for the enterprise AI ecosystem, and what role can companies like Sarvam play?

What happened with Anthropic over the past few days is a wake-up call. It shows that access to these technologies cannot be taken for granted. Therefore, it is very important to have companies that fundamentally understand these technologies and can build and leverage them. That is one thing that has become very clear.

If you look at building something at the scale of those models, this kind of funding is extremely small. However, what we have established is that we are on a path to be able to do bigger things if those opportunities arise.

We do believe that we want to build models for coding, cybersecurity, and similar use cases, leveraging the funds that we have raised.

What portion of this fundraise will go towards GPU procurement?

I would assume that anywhere between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of the funds will be used for GPU procurement. That is the nature of an AI company.

We are moving very rapidly to secure capacity for what we want to do in the immediate future. At the same time, depending on the scale of what needs to be done, Sarvam will continue to raise money to pursue bigger opportunities.

There has been speculation that Nvidia may also invest in Sarvam. Is that discussion still on?

I think you should wait for the second closing.

By when do you expect to complete it?

In a matter of weeks.

What kind of acceptance are you seeing for your voice AI offerings in India?

We are seeing very rapid adoption. Over the past three months, we have more than doubled or trebled the number of calls, taking it to over 2 million calls a day. There is clear acceptance of voice AI across a wide variety of use cases.

Will enterprise AI be the primary focus going forward, especially now that HCLTech has come on board?