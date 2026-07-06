Anti-qcom startup is betting on India's price-conscious millions

The company has built a low-cost, community-led delivery network for lower-middle-class households in India’s smaller towns, which its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Angad Kikla calls the “next 200 million households”. He argues that major online retailers have largely left them untapped.

CityMall is on pace for ₹1,600 crore in sales in the financial year 2027 (FY27). Kikla is betting that winning price-conscious shoppers will determine whether India’s ecom market can grow from roughly $60 billion today to $250-300 billion by 2030.

Founded in 2019 by Kikla, Naisheel Verdhan, and Rahul Gill, CityMall has raised more than $165 million from investors, including Accel, Elevation Capital, Trifecta Capital, and Jungle Ventures. The company now operates across more than 60 cities, with a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Haryana, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and the National Capital Region (NCR), selling groceries, fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, fashion, electronics, and home essentials.

While more than 90 per cent of grocery purchases in India still take place through kirana stores, Kikla said multiple retail models will coexist as the market formalises. “Nobody is solving for the largest category (grocery) for the largest customer segment: the lower middle class,” he said. “That is what we focus on — the belly of India,” he added.

Kikla said the company has ended FY26 with ₹1,000 crore in sales. He added that CityMall expects to sustain annual growth of 50-60 per cent over the next several years. “We do not want to hyperscale in year one and then stagnate in year two. The plan is to continue compounding steadily at around 50 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y),” he said.

The CEO said CityMall is already unit-economics positive, earning more than ₹20 on every order. Some of its cities are profitable, with the rest expected to follow in the coming quarters. “Our biggest moat is that we have built the lowest-cost distribution model to deliver groceries in India — almost 40 per cent of the cost of qcom,” he said.

One backer, Jungle Ventures’ Managing Partner Arpit Beri said CityMall has cracked the code for India’s largest and most-underserved consumer segment. “Angad and the team have spent five years quietly building micro-innovations that together create something genuinely difficult to replicate,” Beri said.

According to Kikla, that model rests on two engines: private labels, and the ultra-low-cost distribution network. Private labels account for nearly 40 per cent of CityMall’s business — the highest share among organised grocery retailers in India — and are expected to rise to 55-60 per cent over time.

CityMall’s distribution network delivers a 5 kg grocery order for about ₹50, as against ₹110-120 for a comparable qcom delivery, Kikla said. “You need to be the lowest-cost distribution channel, and you need a strong private-label portfolio to make money on gross margin. Only when both engines are firing do you start making real money,” he said.

Rising energy prices tied to the conflict in West Asia have reinforced that model, Kikla said. Inflation initially led consumers to cut discretionary spending, but it is now driving shoppers away from national brands towards more affordable private labels and regional products — a shift Kikla sees as good for business. “In an inflationary environment, this is actually a tailwind for us. Inflation helps more than it hurts our business,” he said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a complementary role. CityMall is piloting a voice-based ordering system that lets customers place grocery orders over a phone call without using an app. Nearly all of its customer-support calls are already handled by AI voice agents in Hindi and English. Kikla said AI-powered route optimisation, logistics, and customer support are especially valuable in smaller towns, where addressing systems and digital adoption remain uneven. “I would actually go a step further and say AI improves the possibility of penetrating Bharat more than it does for metros and affluent India,” he said.

CityMall has no plans to enter qcom, Kikla said. He argued that India’s retail market will split between convenience-driven and value-focused models rather than converge. Less than 15 per cent of CityMall’s customers also use 10-minute delivery platforms, he added. The company will remain focused on next-day delivery, aggregating demand and lowering logistics costs rather than chasing speed. “Retail operates at two extremes — either you are hyper-convenient or you are hyper-value. Nothing meaningful sits in between,” he said.

The company works with more than 3,000 community partners as last-mile delivery agents. Kikla said grocery, unlike fashion, requires company-controlled inventory rather than a zero-commission marketplace model. “Zero commission simply does not work in grocery. It is a different model for a different category entirely,” he added.