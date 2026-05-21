Apollo HealthCo eyes Q1FY27 breakeven amid group restructuring plans

Apollo HealthCo, the omnichannel digital health and pharmacy subsidiary of leading hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL), is expected to achieve cash breakeven by the current quarter (Q1FY27), a top company executive told Business Standard. This comes at a time when the company is going through a major restructuring phase, which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of FY27. As part of the restructuring, Apollo HealthCo will first be demerged from AHEL into a new entity, Apollo Healthtech Limited (AHTL), following which its pharma distribution arm, Keimed, will be merged into the new company. “The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has already directed for a shareholders’ meeting. We will be convening a shareholders’ meeting for final approval on June 24, 2026. Once it comes, we will have the demerger plan in place by Q4FY27,” said Krishnan Akhileswaran, group chief financial officer (CFO) of Apollo Hospitals. AHEL posted consolidated revenue of ₹25,229 crore in FY26, up 16 per cent from ₹21,794 crore in FY25.

The company said the ongoing crisis in West Asia has not affected its foreign tourist arrivals. This comes at a time when Apollo Hospitals had already moved beyond the impact of the Bangladesh crisis on its overseas patient inflow owing to diversification into new regions. The share of patients from other regions, including Africa, West Asia and South East Asia, increased during the last six months while that from Bangladesh declined.

“We have not seen either a loss of volume or loss of revenue right now, but we'll continue to watch that. Medical value is about 7 per cent of our revenue, which is stable as a percentage of revenue,” said Madhu Sasidhar, president and CEO of Apollo Hospitals. The company has lined up project capital expenditure of ₹1,500 crore for the current financial year for its planned expansions.

As of March 31, 2026, Apollo Hospitals had 8,131 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68 per cent in Q4FY26 versus 67 per cent in the same period of the previous year. “In the next 12 to 18 months, we may add around 1,500 more beds and will cross the 10,600 mark,” Sasidhar added.