Monday, June 15, 2026 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Apollo hospital proposes Shobana Kamineni as Executive Chairperson

Apollo hospital proposes Shobana Kamineni as Executive Chairperson

Apollo Healthtech plans to appoint Shobana Kamineni as executive chairperson ahead of its proposed listing, with the demerger expected to be completed by late FY27

Apollo Hospitals

Last year, Apollo Hospitals said it would spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit within 18 to 21 months

Reuters June 15
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said on Monday it plans to ​appoint promoter director Shobana Kamineni as ​executive chairperson of its soon-to-be listed unit, ‌medical equipment maker Apollo Healthtech.

Here are more details:

• Last year, Apollo Hospitals said it would spin off and separately list its digital health and pharmacy unit within 18 to 21 months, as part of a reorganization

• The firm said Kamineni, who currently serves as a promoter ‌director at Apollo Hospitals, is proposed to be executive chairperson, subject to shareholder approval

• Apollo Healthtech's board will comprise at least 50% independent directors, with nomination rights for investors and promoters subject to a ​proposed 10% shareholding threshold

 

Also Read

PM Modi

India known for world's largest healthcare programme, says PM Modi

vaccine

Two key cancer drugs to cost 50% more amid continued supply disruptionspremium

Healthcare stocks Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM and Sai Life can extend rally, say market analysts.

Analysts project up to 17% upside in healthcare stocks trading at new highs

Health screening (Photo: Pexels)

Why Kerala is on alert over two diseases: Shigellosis and West Nile feverpremium

startup funding investment

Hoola Health raises $5 million led by Peak XV's Surge to fuel expansionpremium

• During its May earnings call, the company ‌said it expects Apollo Healthtech's demerger and listing by late FY27 ​after ‌shareholder approval, targeting annualized revenue of about 250 billion ‌rupees at listing

• The UK-based manufacturer of medical equipment serves National Health Service (NHS) ‌and care ​home settings. ​Its portfolio includes pressure-relief mattresses and cushions, specialist seating, care chairs among other ‌healthcare accessories

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

LG Electronics

LG expects India to remain its largest global AC market by volume

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group

Anil Agarwal hints at overseas relisting of Vedanta Resources in 3 years

Airtel

Bharti Airtel shareholders approve ₹28,200 cr Airtel Africa share-swap deal

Vedanta

Vedanta group's four demerged entities make debut on stock exchanges

Abhijit Kamra, director of seller experience for emerging markets at Amazon

Amazon rolls out AI tools for India's small sellers ahead of Prime Daypremium

Topics : Apollo Hospitals healthcare corporate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDII Stock HoldingsStocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUPI Expansion in FranceFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleOil Price Crash TodayVedanta Demerger CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026