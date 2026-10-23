Apple India revenue grows 32% to cross ₹1 trillion mark in FY26: Tofler
The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 96,224 crore, Tofler said
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iPhone maker Apple's India revenue grew by over 32 per cent to Rs 1,04,607 crore in FY26, according to the document shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.
The company recorded revenue of Rs 79,060.5 crore in FY25.
"Apple India Private Limited provides and markets Apple brand products and software, and reported its revenues for the financial year 2025-26 at Rs 1,04,607 crore, a 32 per cent jump since the last financial year," Tofler said.
Apple India net profit grew by 66 per cent to Rs 5,311 crore in the same fiscal.
The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported at Rs 96,224 crore, Tofler said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 11:16 PM IST