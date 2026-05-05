Apple's iPhone 17 tops India smartphone volumes in Q1 CY2026: Counterpoint

It might have a stiff price tag starting from over Rs 82,900, putting it in the super-premium category of phones. But Apple Inc’s iPhone 17 (including all its memory variants) — which was launched in September last year — has become the highest-selling phone in the country in volumes for the first time in Q1 CY2026, grabbing an over 4 per cent share of the overall market despite its high price tag, according to data shared by Counterpoint Research.

That is not all. Despite being launched nearly two years ago, even the iPhone 16, the older warhorse from the Apple Inc stable, continues to be in the top 10 list — it was sixth in the pecking order with a volume share of over 2 per cent in the first quarter of CY2026.

In striking contrast, all the other phone models in the top five list are in the budget category, ranging in price from over Rs 16,000 to a maximum of under Rs 24,000.

These include one model from Chinese mobile maker Oppo, which is the A6x 5G with a few decimal points below the iPhone 17, with an over 4 per cent share, followed by three models from the Vivo stable, which include Vivo 19S 5G with a 3 per cent market share, followed by Vivo Y31 5G with also over 3 per cent, and last but not least Vivo Y31 Pro 5G with an over 2 per cent share — a few decimal points above the iPhone 16.

India has over 200 mobile phone models and variants in the market, with market shares in volumes dispersed across many offerings.

Says Shubham Singh, analyst with Counterpoint Research: “Apple topped the charts with the highest shipped model in Q1 2026, supported by strong volumes and a focused, lean portfolio strategy. Vivo placed three models amongst the top five model families, driven by its strong presence in the budget segment and strong and solid on-ground channel execution.”

On Oppo securing a position in the top five, Singh says that this has been possible because of its extensive offline reach and the competitive positioning of the A6x 5G in the affordable 5G segment.

The other reason for Apple’s volume increase is the fact that the iPhone is the only mobile phone where prices have remained stable and not gone up despite the huge increase in global memory prices used in the devices. Apple has been able to do so because of long-term pricing contracts that it has with its chip manufacturers, as well as its ability to absorb costs. Instead, Singh says, the company has expanded the Indian market by pushing the phone through long-term EMI offers, making the upfront acquisition cost lower.

In contrast, most other mobile device makers have had to pass on the increase in memory costs to consumers, leading to a sharp increase of 15–20 per cent in their model prices and even going up to 30 per cent in some cases. This has dented their sales.

Even at the global level, according to Counterpoint Research, iPhones have dominated the charts in Q1 CY2026 — iPhone 17, with a global volume share of 7 per cent, is top of the chart among the top 10. There are another three Apple models in the list — which include iPhone 17 Pro Max at number two, iPhone 17 Pro at number three and iPhone 16 at number six in the pecking order.