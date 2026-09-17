Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Applied Materials to invest $5 billion in India over next decade

Applied Materials to invest $5 billion in India over next decade

Applied Materials, one of the world's largest semiconductor equipment makers, ​said its India investment will center on research, supply chain scale-up and workforce growth

chips, semiconductor

India's semiconductor consumption is projected to reach as much as $110 billion by 2030, up from $45 billion to $50 billion in 2025 | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Applied Materials will invest $5 billion in India over the next decade to expand its presence in the ​country, the US semiconductor equipment maker said on Thursday ​at SEMICON India, the country's flagship chip conference.

India put its semiconductor ‌ambitions on display at the three-day event in New Delhi that spans chip materials, design, fabrication and packaging, and which has drawn more than 600 companies and representatives from 52 countries.

This year, the industry has been beset by a global scramble for chip production capacity that has been sharpened by surging computing demand for AI and entangled with geopolitical tensions.

While Washington and Beijing have imposed tit-for-tat export restrictions on chip technology, India has cast itself as a "trusted partner", courting companies looking to diversify away from ‌Taiwan and China.

 

"The world stands in utmost need of new and reliable manufacturing locations. I say with great responsibility that India is continuously preparing itself for this," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Also Read

chips, semiconductor

Tata Electronics to sign 16 pacts at SEMICON India, says CEO Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of SEMICON India 2026, at Yashobhoomi, in New Delhi.

India preparing to become trusted hub for global chip manufacturing: Modi

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO, Micron Technology, Inc

Micron to scale up semiconductor assembly, testing in India next year

Infineon Technologies' CEO Jochen Hanebeck

Infineon CEO calls India a market of 'tremendous importance' for chips

semiconductor, chip

India courts global chipmakers as Semicon conference opens in Delhi

India's semiconductor consumption is projected to reach as much as $110 billion by 2030, up from $45 billion to $50 billion in 2025, according to government estimates.

Applied Materials, one of the world's largest semiconductor equipment makers, ​said its India investment will center on research, supply chain scale-up and workforce growth.

India, which ‌has committed more than $21 billion across two key semiconductor incentive programs, remains a late entrant to the capital-intensive industry that countries like Taiwan ​have spent ‌decades building.

Twelve projects have been approved under India's incentive program in the past five ‌years, and three chip-packaging plants, including one run by US-based Micron Technology, have begun commercial production.

India's push, however, has yet to produce a single ‌chip ​from a large-scale ​fabrication plant. Commercial production from the mission's marquee project, a $10 billion Tata Electronics fab in the western state of Gujarat, has been delayed ‌by nearly two ​years.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Adidas

Adidas begins layoffs at Gurugram tech hub amid restructuring push

Brookfield

Brookfield to invest up to $600 mn in ACME's green molecule business

Tata group, N Chandrasekaran, Bombay house

RBI NBFC FAQs offer clarity on rules relevant to Tata Sons' de-registration

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons Ltd

Tata Sons board to mull asking Chandrasekaran to stay on amid RBI IPO push

Fortis Healthcare

Fortis moves SC against HC forensic audit order in company transactions

Topics : semiconductor semiconductor industry manufacturing

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to BuyStocks to WatchEPFO Ceiling HikeNPO Open TodayMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:11 PM IST