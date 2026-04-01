APSEZ handles 500 MT cargo in FY26, eyes 1 billion tonnes by 2030

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ( APSEZ ) on Tuesday said it handled 500 million tonnes of cargo in the financial year 2026, marking an 11.1 per cent year-on-year increase. The company also reiterated its ambition to handle 1 billion tonnes of cargo by 2030.

India’s leading private port developer and operator handled 450 million tonnes of cargo in FY25. Of 450 million tonnes, 430.6 million tonnes were domestic cargo, while 19.6 million tonnes were international.

Gautam Adani , chairperson, Adani Group, said, “Ports are not merely gateways for trade, they are gateways to national confidence, competitiveness, and destiny. I am grateful to our customers, partners, and every member of the APSEZ family whose dedication and belief have made this milestone possible. I also extend my sincere appreciation to the central and state governments whose policy and commitment to infrastructure have helped create the foundation on which APSEZ has grown.”

APSEZ operates 15 ports and terminals across India’s west, south, and east coasts, a diversified marine fleet of 127 vessels, integrated logistics capabilities including 12 multi-modal logistics parks, 3.1 million square feet of warehouses, and over 25,000 trucks operating on its proprietary platform.

“APSEZ crossing 500 million tonnes is a signal of our decades-long confidence in the India growth story. Over the years, we have built not just ports, but an unparalleled interconnected transport and logistics platform spanning ports, rail, roads, trucking, warehouses, and cargo gateways. APSEZ’s best is ahead of us. And the best of India is ahead of her,” Adani added.

With a current cargo handling capacity of 633 million tonnes per annum, APSEZ commands approximately 28 per cent of India’s total port volumes. Its 1 billion tonne ambition includes 850 million tonnes of domestic cargo and 150 million tonnes of international cargo.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services noted that, looking ahead, APSEZ aims to achieve the 1 billion tonne target through deeper integration into dedicated freight corridor (DFC)-linked hinterland corridors and industrial clusters, driving long-term growth.