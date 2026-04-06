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Aristo Pharmaceuticals buys office space for ₹111 crore in Andheri West

Pharma firm acquires office units in Parinee I building as Mumbai office market sees rising absorption, lower vacancies, and steady growth in rentals

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Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

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Aristo Pharmaceuticals Private Limited has purchased an office space worth Rs 111.26 crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West.
 
According to deal-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the space is located in the Parinee I building and has been bought from Parinee Realty Private Limited and an individual seller.
 
The acquisition comprises units on the first and second floors, with a total carpet area of approximately 18,300 square feet and a usable area of approximately 28,300 square feet, including loft space.
 
The transaction, registered on March 27, 2026, was executed at a carpet rate of Rs 60,800 per square foot. The office premises were purchased through seven separate transactions.
 
 
An email query sent to Aristo Pharmaceuticals is yet to be answered.

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Aristo Pharmaceuticals is an Indian pharmaceutical company, recognised as a prominent player in the domestic market, with a presence in over 30 countries. The Mumbai-headquartered firm specialises in manufacturing a wide range of affordable, high-quality generic medicines, featuring 28 first-in-India formulations and over 300 products.
 
Additionally, in line with the national trend, Mumbai’s office market has been witnessing an upcycle. In the first quarter of the calendar year 2026 (Q1 2026), Grade A gross absorption in the city stood at 2.7 million square feet, up 23 per cent year-on-year, according to Colliers. Mumbai, along with Bengaluru, accounted for the majority of the space uptake by banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI) firms during the quarter.
 
During the same period, new office space supply in the city stood at 1.5 million square feet, up 275 per cent compared with the new supply in Q1 2025.
 
According to Anarock, office vacancies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) dropped from 15.50 per cent in 2024 to 14.70 per cent in 2025 amid reduced new office supply. Meanwhile, average monthly office rentals in MMR grew by 5 per cent year-on-year.
 

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Topics : Pharma industry office space Andheri

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

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