Arovia Consumer raises ₹100 cr from Fireside to scale regional food brands

Prashant Parameswaran, former founder of Soulfull, has launched Arovia Consumer, a platform that takes significant stakes in promising regional packaged-food businesses across India.

Arovia has also raised ₹100 crore from Fireside Ventures to partner with businesses with established consumer loyalty, distribution networks and local supply chains. It would help them expand into new markets, channels and product categories.

The investment is part of deployments from Fireside Ventures’ fourth fund, which closed in late 2025.

“The opportunity lies in these regional gems: brands that have been built but not yet scaled beyond their local markets,” said Prashant Parameswaran, founder, Arovia. “Our goal is to partner with founders and families, bringing together capital, operating expertise and brand-building capabilities to scale these businesses.”

The company intends to identify such businesses in cities such as Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mysuru, Mangalore, Surat and Indore. The objective is to build a portfolio of strong regional Indian brands and partner with their promoter families to help them scale beyond their current operations.

Hailing from a family business and with more than two decades of experience across consumer businesses, Parameswaran brings extensive experience in building, scaling and transforming food brands.

He founded Soulfull with the conviction that India’s traditional grains could find a place in the modern consumer’s diet. The brand grew into a multi-category food brand before being acquired by Tata Consumer Products in February 2021. He continued to lead the business within the group for five years.

“Arovia brings together Prashant’s experience in building and scaling consumer food businesses with an opportunity to partner with strong regional brands,” said Kannan Sitaram, co-founder and partner, Fireside Ventures. “We believe there is significant potential to help these businesses build on their existing strengths and reach consumers across India.”

The investment marks Fireside Ventures’ continued focus on India’s consumer sector, while supporting the next phase of growth for regional businesses in the packaged-food category.